Amid the treats will be a trick: The Quad-Cities is expecting a record snow Wednesday and Thursday, which is Halloween.
"We'll be seeing snow moving in — a little bit of rain/snow mix (Wednesday)," said Tom Philip, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. "The next system will be working into our southwest areas this afternoon, down by Ottumwa and Burlington and Washington, Iowa."
"We may have snowfall amounts of roughly 4 inches in the Quad-Cities," said Tom Philip, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Preparation
Crews are prepared to respond to arriving snow, according to Davenport's website. A snow emergency is in effect 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Island has declared a snow emergency effective at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes could receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed, too.
To facilitate snow removal, Rock Island city crews ask residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.
The City of Blue Grass also has declared a snow emergency effective from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday.
Vehicles should not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access. Even if there is no snow vehicles still need to be off the roadways.
Precipitation transition
Precipitation turned into snow on Wednesday evening in the Quad-Cities.
"Snow will continue pretty much ongoing through the night," he said. "It will keep going through the morning hours tomorrow."
During the mid-afternoon of Thursday, snow will end. "As far as trick-or-treating that's still on, we shouldn't have the snow to deal with but we will have cold temperatures," Philip said.
The cold arrives
Highs will be in the middle 30s Wednesday. Lows tonight will drop to 28-30.
"On Thursday we're looking for highs right around 34," Philip said. Through the duration of snow this evening and first half of tomorrow, winds will be 20-25 mph or even higher, he said. "That will create some wind chills in the teens and lower 20s for this evening through tomorrow."
During trick-or-treat times, temperatures will be mainly in the middle 20s, quickly dropping into the upper teens in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Most likely the National Weather Service will issue a winter weather advisory this afternoon, Philip said.
Safety issues
Philip expects a heavy, wet type of snow because temperatures will be close to freezing. "It may be melting on the pavement and accumulate more on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses might become slick," he said.
"A lot of the trees still have leaves on them," he said. "With heavy wet nature of the snow, there may be tree damage and power outages."
Later in the week
Friday will quiet down a bit. As far as any precipitation event, none is expected Friday-Monday, he said.
Temperatures will warm up again. "We'll have a cold morning Friday, when it will slip down into the lower 20s for overnight lows," he said. "We do rebound for highs around 40 for Friday."
Record Halloween
The snowiest Halloweens on record had only a trace of snow, with the latest in 1954, he said.
Philip said the coldest high on Halloween was 34 in 1874 — "That was just around the beginning our record-keeping."
The coldest Halloween temperature on record is 21 on Halloween in 1913.