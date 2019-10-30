ROCK ISLAND — Halloween might be right around the corner, but it's always Halloween at Igor'…

Homeless shelters, food providers need donations

The organizations that provide food and shelter for the homeless were inundated through the summer and fall due to the weather and flooding on the Mississippi River, and with the first real snow of the season hitting, the shelters and food outlets need help.

John DeTaeye, Program Director at Humility Housing Services Inc., in Davenport said that the Humility of Mary shelter has been full because of the flooding.

“Everything has been crazy all summer and fall because of the weather,” he said, adding that this early snowfall and cold snap will impact the most vulnerable in the community.

The winter emergency shelter does not open until Dec. 1, he said, so there is a whole month before the overflow shelter opens. Shelter employees will be going to out to find people in the cold who will need shelter or at least warm clothing.

DeTaeye said that the shelter is in need of winter clothing.

“We need coats and blankets,” DeTaeye said. “Our supply of coats and blankets are down. We also need gloves, caps, warm socks, shoes, and boots,” he added.

At Café on Vine, Executive Director Juanita Sullivan said that guests will start going in at 5:30 a.m. just to get out of the cold. As with the shelter, Café on Vine was inundated through the summer as fall, too.

“I try to get there early and have the coffee brewing,” Sullivan said. Others come in and help set the tables.

Café on Vine is focused on providing meals and food for the less-fortunate, she said.

The Café is in need of coffee, sugar, creamer, paper plates, napkins, paper towels, breakfast meats such as sausage, bacon and ham, and eggs. The Café is also in need of fresh fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges, as well as vegetables and juices such as orange and apple juice.

Meats such as ground beef, chicken for frying and turkeys are needed.

Sullivan said that with Thanksgiving coming soon, the café needs donations of turkeys so they can store them and provide a hot meal for the holiday. Any turkeys not used for Thanksgiving will be used anyway to make sure people are getting a steady diet of protein.

“We have plenty of freezer space in which to store them,” Sullivan said.

Of course, canned goods, and canned meats such as tuna, as well as box meals such as macaroni and cheese, and spaghetti are always welcome.

“We can use it all,” Sullivan added.

Food for Café on Vine can be delivered to 932 W. 6th St. Davenport.

Clothing can be dropped off at the Humility of Mary Shelter, 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport.