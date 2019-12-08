Musical Memories Academy to host family events during Christmas Walk

GENESEO — A full schedule of activities for the entire family is planned at Musical Memories Academy for the annual Christmas Walk in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The musical events are very important to Christina Heald, owner of Musical Memories, but she is most excited about the ribbon cutting and grand opening of her business that also will be held Saturday in conjunction with this year’s walk.
Heald, a Geneseo native, brought her business to town three and a half years ago. It wasn’t long before her business took off and she outgrew her first location in downtown Geneseo.
After relocating to 112 N. State St., a grand opening was postponed because Heald began working to buy the building.
“This project took all of three years, and my dream of securing a permanent home for my school of music just became a reality in November,” she said. “I am so grateful for the support of the community which built me, and, in turn, I am able to bring a resource for musical education into the community.”
“This is the best present I could have ever received this close to Christmas, and I want to celebrate with everyone on Christmas Walk night,” she said. "Everyone is invited to the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting and open house and to all of the events that will be held that day at Musical Memories.”
The schedule is:
- 11 a.m.-noon: Visit with Santa Claus.
- 11 a.m.-noon: Children’s sing-along with “Mr. Scott.” Guests ukulele artist Scott Gifford, of Santa Rosa, Calif., will perform.
- 1 p.m.: Ribbon cutting.
- 1-2:30 p.m.: Open house.
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Performance by Concordia Lutheran Hand Bell Choir.
- 4:40-5 p.m.: Maple City Ukestra, a Geneseo area ukulele club, will play Christmas carols.
- 6:-6:30 p.m.: “This is Not a Recital” recital. Area guitar students and string trio will present Christmas carols.
- 6:30-8 p.m.: “This is Not a Recital” recital. Area piano students will play Christmas carols.
- 8-8:45 p.m.: Scott McAvoy on acoustic guitar will sing and play carols. People are invited to stop at the studio and “dance the rest of the eve with the Grinch and Cindy Loo,” Heald said, ading that people of all ages are welcome.