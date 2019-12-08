Musical Memories Academy to host family events during Christmas Walk

GENESEO — A full schedule of activities for the entire family is planned at Musical Memories Academy for the annual Christmas Walk in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The musical events are very important to Christina Heald, owner of Musical Memories, but she is most excited about the ribbon cutting and grand opening of her business that also will be held Saturday in conjunction with this year’s walk.

Heald, a Geneseo native, brought her business to town three and a half years ago. It wasn’t long before her business took off and she outgrew her first location in downtown Geneseo.

After relocating to 112 N. State St., a grand opening was postponed because Heald began working to buy the building.

“This project took all of three years, and my dream of securing a permanent home for my school of music just became a reality in November,” she said. “I am so grateful for the support of the community which built me, and, in turn, I am able to bring a resource for musical education into the community.”