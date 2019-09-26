MOLINE -- Quad-City Music Guild will hold auditions for its holiday show at 6-8 p.m. Friday, and 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Prospect Park theater, 1584 34th Ave.
Callbacks, if needed, will be Sunday at 1 p.m. The show is "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical," a Q-C premiere, to be performed Dec. 5-8.
In the story, the Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem. While these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites. Soon, everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing.
For auditions, the minimum age for children is 8 years old. There is no maximum age for the children's roles. However, children should appear to be no older than middle-school age.
You have free articles remaining.
Please prepare up to 32 bars of any song you feel best shows off your talents and range. Songs from the show are welcome. Please bring your own sheet music (no recordings).
Those auditioning will be taught a simple dance. "Christmas Pageant" -- to be directed by Kevin Pieper -- is not a heavy dance show, but they will want everyone to be comfortable with staged movements.
Rehearsals will begin on or about Oct. 14 and will typically be Monday-Friday evenings, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. If you have questions, contact Kevin Pieper at boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.
For specific information on the cast of characters, visit qcmusicguild.com/audition.