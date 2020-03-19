Muscatine has positive COVID-19 test

MUSCATINE — A person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Muscatine County, the governor announced Thursday at her daily coronavirus briefing.

The person is an adult between 19 and 40. Public health officials have declined to provide more specifics about people who test positive, citing patient privacy concerns.

The new case brings the total in Iowa to 44 confirmed by the state lab, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Two people have tested positive in Scott County, but neither live locally, public health officials have said.

Experts are reminding residents who feel sick to call your health care provider and stay home. Your health care provider can help you determine whether you need tested and how to obtain one.

