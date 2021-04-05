Multiple fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday

The Moline Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires Sunday afternoon.

No injuries are reported from either of these fires.

The first structure involved was a single-family residence located at 1634 18th Street B at approximately 3 p.m. Upon arrival, fire located on the front porch and spreading to the home. The fire was quickly extinguished. All residents were able to escape prior to our arrival. An investigation to identify a cause is currently underway.

The second structure involved, located at 4829 50th St., was reported at 3:40 p.m. as a garage fire that was quickly spreading to surrounding structures Upon arrival, a garage fully engulfed in fire along with nearby garages and homes. The fires were extinguished, and crews remained on-scene searching for and extinguishing hot-spots for approximately two hours. An investigation to identify a cause is ongoing in the second location as well.

Moline Fire was assisted in both incidents by Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, the Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy crews.

