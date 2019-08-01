UPDATE: All lanes in the area of the crashes are now open, according to the state police.
EARLIER STORY: The Illinois State Police are warning of several crashes on westbound Interstate 80 near the interchange with Illinois 5 and Interstate 88.
The notification, sent at 10 a.m., said no injuries had been reported, but the state police said delays should be expected and are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Drivers who cannot avoid the area are being asked to use extreme caution while authorities work to clean up the crashes.
Further details of how many crashes or the vehicles involved were not yet available.