Six months after the HESCO barrier breach on April 30 that flooded the area of Davenport's n…

Owners of the former Arsenal Courts public housing project in Rock Island, now known as Cent…

A year ago we wrote in this space about the Kuno Struck mansion, a stone-and-brick home buil…

Not all historic homes look like the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island or the Hauberg C…

Davenport's historic Oakdale Memorial Gardens is the final resting place of many of Davenpor…

One of the most intact historic blocks in downtown Davenport — a row of five buildings all l…

Downtown RI, Moline are historic districts, too

Moline's downtown also is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Rock Island's is expected to be officially confirmed in December, said Miles Brainard, who works in the city's community development department.

• Moline's Downtown Commercial Historic District contains 113 buildings representing 14 architectural styles.

The application for nomination was written by Moline resident Barb Sandberg during the summer of 2006.

• Rock Island's downtown boundaries are not smooth, but in general extend from 14th to 21st streets and from 1st through 5th avenues. The area contains 119 structures listed as "contributing" and 28 as "non-contributing."

Among the diverse contributing structures are the Safety Building, old First National Bank, WHBF tower and Rock Island County Courthouse.