Pete Stopulos shows off the building at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport, that he expects to reopen soon as Artisan Grain Distillery, selling rum and bourbon, with a cigar lounge in back. The Spanish Revival-style building has terra cotta detailing, a clay tile roof and urns at the parapet. It was designed by Davenport architects Clausen & Kruse and built in 1916-17 as a Cadillac dealership. It remained a dealership under various names through 1959. It was built on the site of a former saloon and house of prostitution.
Constructed in 1929-30 as the Motor Services Inc. super service station, this building at 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, was designed by architects Clausen, Kruse & Klein of Davenport. In recent years, the paved gas pump courtyard in front has provided outdoor seating for patrons of Great River Brewery, which remains closed after spring floods.
311 E. 2nd St. housed the former Abernathy's and Dress for Success that relocated after the flood. Part of the building was constructed in 1907 and a second part in 1911, both designed by the noted architectural firm of Temple, Burrows, Davenport. One half was used by a flour wholesaler and the other by companies dealing in storage batteries and motor rims and wheels.
323 E. 3rd St. is home to Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop. The building was constructed in three stages, but combined into one stucco-covered building by 1923 for the Yellow Cab Co. The Blackhawk Garage also occupied the building, offering car storage, washing, greasing and simonizing.
410 E. 2nd St., the Dam View Inn. The building was constructed in 1925 on the site of a former house associated with vice. It was the Davenport Alemite Co. that offered transmission greasing for cars equipped with an alemite lubricating system. Before the flood, the buildings to the right of the Dam View housed Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie, businesses that have not reopened. The far right building was constructed in 1914 as the Holmes Motor Co. on the site of a former saloon and theater. The space with all the windows was the car showroom. Located just off the Government Bridge, the building was noted as the Tri-Cities' longest auto retailing space, 125 feet.
315 Pershing Ave., Armored Gardens. This building was constucted in 1919 as a farm machinery dealership that transitioned into a Velie auto dealership. Velies were manufactured in Moline by Willard Velie, a grandson of steel plow manufacturer John Deere. Recent remodeling removed the historic parapet (a low wall or railing), changed fenestration (the arrangement of windows and doors) and added materials not found in the historic district time period.
301 E. 3rd St., Klemme Klassic Kars. This building was constructed in 1933-34 as the Firestone Service Center. Its modernistic, streamlined design may be an example of corporate architecture. The large canopy originally held 12 gas pumps.
321 E. 2nd St., now housing the The Half Nelson restaurant and Bootleg Hill Honey Meads. Constructed in 1922-23, with a rear portion built in 1934, the building first housed the N.O Nelson Manufacturing Co. that had a display room and wholesale warehouse for its plumbing fixtures and heating supplies. It was sold in 1934 to Davenport Seed, that operated a seed mill in back. This was a Temple, Burrows and McLane architects project.
304 E. 3rd St., Devon's Complaint Dept., a bar. Built in 1932 as Bruckman's Super Service, this is a well-preserved corner service station once used as by a musicians' union local. It most recently was the Triple Crown Whiskey and Racoon Motel bar and music venue.
225 E. 2nd St., Bucktown Center for the Arts. This property was an immediate beneficiary of the recent Motor Row and Industrial Historic District designation, as Y&J Properties has for several years intended to convert the top two floors of the building into apartments, but as an individual structure, it did not qualify for historic status, and thus was ineligible for historic tax credits. The building was constructed in 1910 on the site of a once-popular saloon as the J.F. Kelly Co Warehouse, a long-time Davenport grocery wholesaler.
Pete Stopulos shows off the building at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport, that he expects to reopen soon as Artisan Grain Distillery, selling rum and bourbon, with a cigar lounge in back. The Spanish Revival-style building has terra cotta detailing, a clay tile roof and urns at the parapet. It was designed by Davenport architects Clausen & Kruse and built in 1916-17 as a Cadillac dealership. It remained a dealership under various names through 1959. It was built on the site of a former saloon and house of prostitution.
The railroad bridge that crosses 3rd Street at Iowa is a contributing structure in the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District.
323 E. 3rd St. is home to Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop. The building was constructed in three stages, but combined into one stucco-covered building by 1923 for the Yellow Cab Co. The Blackhawk Garage also occupied the building, offering car storage, washing, greasing and simonizing.
304 E. 3rd St., Devon's Complaint Dept., a bar. Built in 1932 as Bruckman's Super Service, this is a well-preserved corner service station once used as by a musicians' union local. It most recently was the Triple Crown Whiskey and Racoon Motel bar and music venue.
The building at 318 E. 2nd St. is built in the Spanish Revival-style of architecture, with terra cotta detailing, a clay tile roof and urns at the parapet.
225 E. 2nd St., Bucktown Center for the Arts. This property was an immediate beneficiary of the recent Motor Row and Industrial Historic District designation, as Y&J Properties has for several years intended to convert the top two floors of the building into apartments, but as an individual structure, it did not qualify for historic status, and thus was ineligible for historic tax credits. The building was constructed in 1910 on the site of a once-popular saloon as the J.F. Kelly Co Warehouse, a long-time Davenport grocery wholesaler.
DAVENPORT — An area of the city just west of the Government Bridge has been designated a national historic district, a listing that city leaders expect will spur more redevelopment, even though the area was hit hard by flooding in the spring.
The 6½-block area was named the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District because in the early 1900s through about 1960, it was an area of businesses catering to cars, including service stations, auto dealerships, and tire and auto stores, according to the nomination for the listing. It also was home to light industry, wholesalers and warehouses.
Although the buildings now have other uses, their architecture remains mostly intact, and there is a sense of cohesiveness among them, the nomination states. The area qualified for listing because it "was associated with events that made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history," that being its importance in commerce, industry and transportation.
The request for listing on the National Register of Historic Places came from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber.
Listing is desirable because it makes properties eligible for federal and state historic preservation tax credits that can be used to help finance renovation.
"The tax credit benefits are very significant," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the downtown partnership.
And having a multi-block area designated as historic is a big plus for two reasons: First, even buildings that aren't sufficiently special to qualify on their own merits can earn the same tax credit-eligible status if they are "contributing" structures to a bigger area.
Second, owning a building in a district that already qualifies as historic eliminates the need for the owner to submit an individual nomination, saving time and money. Compiling an application for the national register demands extensive research, and hiring someone can run into the thousands of dollars.
A project that benefited immediately from the historic designation is the Bucktown Center for the Arts, owned by Y&J Properties. A plan to turn the upper floors of the four-story building into market-rate apartments has been languishing for at least three years because the building didn't qualify for individual listing.
But now that that hurdle has been eliminated, Joe Erenberger, a partner in Y&J, said he expects to submit his tax credit request to the state within a month, and if all goes his way, to begin construction in March.
Y&J's current plan is to build 18 market-rate apartments in the building's top two floors. MidCoast Fine Arts is leasing the bottom floor with the option to stay, and it sub-rents the second floor to artists to use as studio space, Erenberger said.
The project cost is in the $3.5 million range, he said.
The flood of 2019
Ironically, final notification that the district was accepted onto the National Register came in June when the Motor Row area was still in the throes of flood recovery.
But Carter of the downtown partnership said that experience should not deter further development.
"No, not at all," he said. "We've made huge gains in that area. It was a setback for sure," but businesses are returning, he said. "Was it a setback? Yes. Does it erase the gains? Not even close!
"There's a lot of activity bubbling," he said. "There's a lot cooking to be proud of."
Businesses that opened in the past several years include The Half Nelson restaurant, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Devon's Complaint Dept. (the former Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel), Armored Gardens barbecue restaurant, Crafted Q-C, the Barrel House and Paradigm Virtual Reality Gaming and Training.
Peterson Paper Co. has been redeveloped into 23 loft apartments.
Transformational power of tax credits
City leaders first took notice of the power of historic districts and their accompanying tax credit eligibility back in 2003. That's when The Alexander Co. of Madison, Wis., applied for and secured listing for the Crescent Warehouse Historic District, a cluster of vacant or underused warehouse buildings with broken windows in an area just north of the new Motor Row. It is bounded by 4th, 5th, Iowa and Federal streets. Listing made redevelopment of the warehouses into apartments eligible for the credits.
Alexander redeveloped five major buildings in that area into 184 apartments, and three other developers followed by converting three others.
"That is when we first saw the potential of having a historic district," Ryan Rusnak, a planner for the city of Davenport, said. "What a powerful tool to spur reinvestment. It has had an absolutely transformational effect on our downtown — absolutely," he said.
As Jennifer James, the Des Moines preservation consultant who compiled the national register nomination wrote: "Due to a new generation of building owners, merchants, and residents, the Motor Row Historic District is undergoing a retail and housing renaissance.
"Once again, the streets bustle with pedestrians, cyclists, and automobiles on their way to places within the district that continue their historic uses as storefront retail establishments with upper-level offices and residences."
From Bucktown to Motor Row
In the 1800s, the area now designated as Motor Row and the Industrial Historic District was known informally as Bucktown.
That was because it was a place of ill repute, rife with saloons, dance halls, bawdy theaters, gambling dens and brothels. It was a place where "young bucks" hung out.
Then, beginning in the early 1900s, business and city leaders decided the vice needed to go and be replaced with respectable businesses.
Historian James said in an email that it "was fascinating to read newspaper accounts of the struggle between supporters of Bucktown saloons, gambling and prostitution that flourished from roughly Perry Street east to the Government Bridge, versus reformers who sought to clean up the 'red light district' that brought notoriety and alcohol-fueled crime to the eastern edge of the central business district.
"In the early 1900s, some reformers built light industrial warehouses and factories, (and) new state laws eventually shut down Davenport's 24-hour saloons and related vice," she wrote. "That left land ripe for redevelopment just as the nascent auto industry was beginning to boom in Iowa, resulting in auto dealerships and other auto-related businesses filling in available lots on the eastern edge of downtown."
There followed an era of building for light industry as well as wholesale and warehouse uses. And because of its proximity to the Government Bridge — the only way to get across the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities at the time— the area also sprouted businesses catering to automobiles. Service stations, auto dealerships, tire and auto parts service and stores were built.
The area played an important role in the local automotive industry until about 1959, James wrote in her nomination. That was the year before the opening of Interstate 80 north of town, which led to changes in traffic and retailing patterns, she wrote.
The eastern edge of downtown lost traction with the loss of bridge traffic — until 1936 the Government Bridge was the only way to cross the Mississippi in the Quad-Cities — and destructive floods in the 1950s and 1960s.
As the downtown slowly dried up and moved north, aging buildings in Motor Row slid into disrepair, and the automotive legacy faded.
Without the gas stations and auto dealerships to remind people of "Motor Row," the more salacious moniker "Bucktown" began to reassert itself more recently. When the building at the southwest corner of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street opened in 2005 as an art studio, gallery and workshop space, it was christened the Bucktown Center for the Arts.
But the buildings that housed the saloons and other vice businesses are gone, so "Motor Row" it is.
"There's a civic pride element" with the designation, Carter, of the downtown partnership, said. "History was uncovered that otherwise would have stayed buried."