Six months after the HESCO barrier breach on April 30 that flooded the area of Davenport's newly designated Motor Row and Industrial Historic District, the area is beginning to regain its momentum.
Most businesses have reopened, and Front Street Brewery hopes to welcome customers to its East River Drive location sometime this month, Adam Jones, director of marketing, said.
Front Street also operates a brewery and tap room in the Freight House on West River Drive but owners are anxious to get back to their home base as well, Jones said.
"I don't think they thought of giving it up," he said of the East River Drive spot, which he says pulls in more walk-up traffic than the Freight House.
Two new businesses that planned to open before the flood hit — Backwater CrossFit Gym, and Theo & Co., a men's clothing store — have followed through with those plans.
The owners of Great River Brewery — a big question mark on the prominent corner of Iowa and E. 2nd streets — say they are working as hard as they can and are "100 percent committed to get back in that building," Scott Lehnert, an owner and head brewer, said.
"There are just so many things up in the air. So many things are happening behind the scene. I've learned to not count my chickens before they're hatched," he said.
Pete Stopulos, a Davenport Realtor, developer and investor in Motor Row, said, "I don't think it'll be empty for long," referring to Great River. "I think you'll see some movement because it was such a draw for everyone else. It brought people down to the area."
Stopulos and Bettendorf businessman Jens Baker, own five buildings in the district, developing several of them.
Their first was The Half Nelson restaurant and Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, both in the same building, with eight apartments upstairs. Both of those businesses reopened in mid-June.
They also own the buildings housing Paradigm Virtual Reality Gaming and Training, and the Artisan Grain Distillery. While the latter has not reopened since the flood, Stopulos said he intends to do so before the end of the year. He envisions a boutique cigar lounge and a retail store for the rum and bourbon that have been aging there for 4½ years.
Paradigm reopened in five weeks, Justin Grubbs said.
Other properties owned by Stopulos and Baker are the building housing Backwater CrossFit and Theo & Co., run by Stopulos' sister Annie, and the building on East River Drive where the restaurant Roam had planned to open the day of the HESCO breach.
Although Roam's owners abandoned their plans, Stopulos said a lease has been signed with a new tenant who will bring a "restaurant and drinking establishment" into the space as early as February.
And the space occupied by Abernathy's and Dress for Success — empty after both businesses moved elsewhere — was sold to a new owner on Thursday, said Luci Oseland, an officer of The Bechtel Trusts, which had owned the building.
She declined to identify the new buyer or the building's potential use.
Sitting at a table in Bootleg Hill one recent day, Stopulos said he has no regrets about buying into the area and he remains upbeat about its future, despite its being in the floodplain.
"I still think the location is fantastic," he said. "It's proximity to the Arsenal, its proximity to the rest of the downtown ... it's easy to get to."
The flood was a "very expensive lesson, one I hope the city is learning from," he said. "For years we had a sense of security, as false as it may have been."
He is relying on the city doing a better job of flood protection in the future.
Here's a look at the other businesses in Motor Row affected by flooding:
Trash Can Annie's and Ragged Records: Owners of the side-by-side businesses at the foot of the Government Bridge don't know what their plans are yet, Laura Heath, owner of the vintage clothing store, said.
The Blandine Club: This nonprofit organization housed in the 1877 fire station at 117 Perry St. took on about 4 feet of water and reopened after about five months of work, Mia Valentine, co-treasurer, said.
The organization is home to sobriety programs and provides rental housing in its lower level for "five men trying to get back on their feet," she said.
Many groups donated time, money and materials to the building's reconstruction, she said.
"This has been our place since 1954 and we will not give it up."
115 Perry St: This four-level office building located just west of the Front Street location on East River Drive is expected to open before the end of the year, Adam Jones, marketing manager for Front Street, said.
And when it does, it is expected to have a new tenant, Piggott Furniture, with a showroom, he said.
Peterson Paper Co. loft apartments, 301 E. 2nd St.: Although dramatic photos showed tenants being evacuated in boats and parked cars suddenly swamped up to their windows, the building never took on water and never was closed, although accessibility was an issue, Joe Erenberger, of Y&J Properties, the building's developer, said.
Crafted Q-C: Reopened within a week and has now moved down the street to a new location at 221 E. 2nd St., owner Mary Talbert said.
Bucktown Center for the Arts: Has reopened.
The Barrel House: Reopened in about two weeks after the breach, an employee said.
Major Art & Hobby: Reopened within a couple of days of the breach, an employee said.
Exit Realty Fireside: Has reopened.
Dam View Inn: Reopened July 27.
The Mississippi River flood that hit the Quad-Cities this spring was unprecedented in depth and duration.