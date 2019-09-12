THE LATEST: Firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 1500 block 5th Avenue in Moline. Drivers should avoid the area. More details as they become available.
TODAY'S FORECAST: Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be partly sunny and breezy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
MULTIPLE NEW DETOURS BEGIN TODAY IN MOLINE: There’s several upcoming road closures in Moline that drivers likely will want to pay attention to beginning today.
According to a media release from McCarthy Improvement, on the John Deere Road project, there will be work on eastbound John Deere Road for pavement patching between I-74 and 38th Street. This will require that the entrance ramp from westbound I-74 (traveling north) be closed in order to safely remove and replace the pavement. The entrance ramp will be shut down starting 9 a.m. and be reopened on by 4 p.m., Friday.
During the closure, drivers who wish to travel from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will need to follow the marked detour and take the three clover leaf ramps.
Also effective today, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed from 7 a.m. to about 7 p.m. between 19th and 18th streets (see graphic). Contractors will be setting steel girders for the I-74 overpass.
Two detours are offered: For westbound 12th Avenue, take northbound 19 Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 15th or 16th streets to 12th Avenue.
For the eastbound 12th Avenue detour, take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue.
Honor Flight attendee, Navy veteran John Boswell of Davenport, gets a hug from Annie Erickson of Bettendorf as he walks by, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Richard Trank of Mt. Morris and his guardian Ashley McKenna of Polo, Illinois, watch as Bettendorf and Riverdale firefighters hang a large American flag at the entrance to the Isle Casino Hotel on Wednesday.
Honor Flight attendee, Navy veteran Joanne Abbbate of Bettendorf, is pushed by Honor Flight volunteer Denny Benes through the hallway as Hy-Vee employees wave flags and cheer, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Navy veteran and Honor Flight attendee Joanne Abbate of Bettendorf shakes hands with a Cub Scout of Pack 88 as she rolls through the hallway, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Honor Flight attendee Gerald Green of DeWitt along with his wife Mary Anne and daughter Jodee shake hands with Hy-Vee employees as they walk down the hallway, Wednesday before the preflight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.
Honor Flight attendees and their spouses or guardians walk past Hy-Vee employees waving flags and cheering, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the pre-flight dinner hosted by Hy-Vee at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf.