Cooler air blows into the Quad-Cities plus rising rivers and revised crests — those are the weather headlines for today. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Look for areas of drizzle and fog before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 51 degrees.
Crest revised upward for Mississippi River
Forecasters are now expecting the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 to crest at more than two feet above flood stage.
A Flood Warning for the Mississippi is in effect until further notice.
Early today the river was at 14.32 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage today and 17.3 feet Sunday morning.
At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.
• The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 12.36 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13 feet Saturday night.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave. from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is also affected by floodwaters.
• A Flood Warning for the Maquoketa River at Maquoketa remains in effect until Friday evening.
Early today the river was 24.92 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. The Maquoketa is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 26.6 feet Friday morning. The river should fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 26.0 feet, significant agricultural flooding and increasing impacts on the city of Maquoketa.
• A Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today Wapsi was 8.2 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 11.9 feet Sunday night.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
Davenport implements flood plan
A portion of Davenport's flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park will be installed today. The River’s Edge, Freight House and Modern Woodmen Park will remain open for business. Crews will continue to monitor river levels and will place appropriate flood measures according to the river level. Sandbags are available to those affected by predicted river levels. Call public works at 563-326-7923 or submit a request online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/ to receive information on the location where sandbags can be picked up.
Road closures
You have free articles remaining.
• South Concord Street is currently closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue. The closure will extend to between River Drive and Utah Avenue sometime today.
• Gaines Street will be closed today south of River Drive.
• Portions of Beiderbecke Drive and Marquette Street Landing may see water over the weekend.
• Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning today.
• The riverfront walk will be closed between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street beginning today.
• The dock at Marquette Street Landing will remain in place; however, it will become inaccessible sometime Friday.
Today's top headlines
A Colona man was accused Wednesday of killing a woman.
Moline-Coal Valley parents, school leaders discuss 'burning questions' and new ideas at community conversation
MOLINE – Parents and other Moline-Coal Valley stakeholders gathered Tuesday at the school district’s second community conversation night to ta…
This East Moline school nurse helped pass a state law. It’s the first of its kind in the United States, and it might save lives.
EAST MOLINE — In the spring of 2018, a 7th grader with diabetes at Glenview Middle School went to the nurse’s office with dangerously low bloo…
Today in Sports
MOLINE — An All-Western Big 6 Conference and Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline All-Metro All-Star as a junior, Moline volleyball standout Kamara Dickers…
ROCK ISLAND – Undaunted by being a legacy, Sam Francis has carved his own niche in the Augustana football program.
The Moline Breakfast Optimist Club is a local chapter of Optimist International whose mission is “Bringing Out the Best in Children.”
Top entertainment headlines
ROCK ISLAND — Rhonda Novak of Moline is a 47-year-old mother of two with a grandchild. And she loves performing with Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque.
DAVENPORT — Collin Krause has been in professional bands since he was a teen, and now at the ripe old age of 22, he's enjoying touring success…
Top photo gallery
Coffee with a Cop Day
Active Day Host Moline police officers during National Coffee With a Cop Day, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Moline. The event was put on by Active Day to help build a better relationship with their guest and cops in non-emergency situations.