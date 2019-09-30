{{featured_button_text}}

Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. High in the mid 80s

NWS: summary

Today there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Heavy rain

Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS: Rising rivers

• Rains keep Rock River full: A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday evening for the Rock River in Moline. Early today the river was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.6 feet this morning then remain steady through Wednesday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.

At 12.5 feet water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.

Area river levels

070314-aerials-flood31

A towboat pushes a barge beneath the I-280 bridge.

• I-280 bridge lane closure begins today: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that, weather permitting, a lane closure will be installed on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The closure will be in the right westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. until at 3 p.m. Friday.

IDOT workers will be performing a bridge deck repairs.

I-80 sign

•  Pavement patching on I-80: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that beginning today, weather permitting, there will be a lane closure on Interstate 80 in  Henry County between the Big X (the junction of I-74/80/280) and Geneseo. The 3-day closure will be in the right eastbound lane.

IDOT workers will be performing pavement patching.

Motorcyclist killed in crash

Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist killed Saturday night on a two-lane blacktop road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, has been identified.

