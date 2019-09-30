Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
• Rains keep Rock River full: A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday evening for the Rock River in Moline. Early today the river was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.6 feet this morning then remain steady through Wednesday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
At 12.5 feet water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
• I-280 bridge lane closure begins today: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that, weather permitting, a lane closure will be installed on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure will be in the right westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. until at 3 p.m. Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing a bridge deck repairs.
• Pavement patching on I-80: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that beginning today, weather permitting, there will be a lane closure on Interstate 80 in Henry County between the Big X (the junction of I-74/80/280) and Geneseo. The 3-day closure will be in the right eastbound lane.
IDOT workers will be performing pavement patching.
Three rural Mercer County school districts will upgrade classroom technology with $120,000 in grants from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation.
After 18½ years, Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope has served its last meal at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport.
MOLINE — After the Western Illinois University Board was found to have repeatedly violated the Open Meetings Act, board chair Polly Radosh vow…
A motorcyclist killed Saturday night on a two-lane blacktop road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, has been identified.
World Architects and Engineers met with the Scott County Board of Supervisors in late June and laid out three options for renovating or expand…
A man accused of hijacking a vehicle in June in Rock Island made his first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Court.
It's a subject that incites passionate debates of deep-rooted feelings.
I don't often write column sequels. But I also don't often have days like the one I experienced last week.
Pumpkin spice lattes. Pumpkin spice coffee creamer. Pumpkin spice doughnuts. Pumpkin spice cereal. Pumpkin spice cookies. Pumpkin spice yogurt…
Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) attempts to make a catch from Alleman during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Tim Lehman holds his daughter Kate Lehman, 11, close Friday night while waiting for the lightening delay to end. The bad weather delayed the start of the Alleman-Geneseo Western Big 6 Conference football game at bob Reade Field.
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) attempts to make it through Alleman's Dominic Ferrri (6) and Nate Sheets (5) defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Fans leave the stands after lightening delay was put into effect during the Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball with Alleman's Nate Sheets winding up for a tackle during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) tries to break the tackles of Alleman's Dominic Ferarri (6) and Nate Sheets (5) during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field.
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) attempts to make it through Alleman's Dominic Ferrri (6) and Nate Sheets (5) defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) attempts to make it through Alleman's Dominic Ferrri (6) and Nate Sheets (5) defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) runs the ball with Alleman's Jake Mattecheck (32) closing in during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (23) carries the ball attempting to avoid Alleman's defense during their game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Alleman running back Nate Sheets runs through the Geneseo defense on Friday at Bob Reade Field. The game was postponed by storms in the third quarter, and led by Sheets, the Pioneers rallied to win, 15-13, in Saturday's resumption.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Geneseo and Alleman football game at Geneseo High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The game was called with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. the game will be finished tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline at United Township football, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
United Township's Trevell Carpenter receives a pass and is tackled by Moline's Zion Rodriguez in the first half Friday at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan is brought down for a loss by Moline's Immanuel Bailey in the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference football game at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan runs with the ball past Moline's Immanuel Bailey and Zack Wallace in the first half, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst is given chase by United Township's Cayne Smith during the first half, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst runs into a gauntlet of United Township defenders during the first half of Friday's Western Big Six game at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.
Despite the effort of Moline defender Zion Rodriguez, United Township's Daslah Geadeyan dives into the end zone for the Panthers' first score in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference football game at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) and Treyvon Lee (23) could only watch the play.
The beginning of the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
A kid and his friend are surprised and shocked after he caught a piece of candy when he held open his candy bag, during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the Homecoming Court sit atop convertibles and wave to the parade watchers during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Maia Alferez and Bennett Downey wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade on Friday through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Maia Alferez and Bennett Downey wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Lelvin Chatman and Gracie Forret sit atop a convertible during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the Homecoming Court wave during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Hailey Papas and Shane Manion wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Raneisa Herbery and Michael Merrick wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Jasmine Bell and Alfredo Vasquez ride atop a convertible during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court members Nan Li and Davion Williams wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Homecoming Court Queen Royce Arnold and King Iman Adam wave to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the UTHS Cheer squad cheer to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the football team ride in a truck during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the football team ride in a truck during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, on Friday through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the UTHS volleyball team ride in a truck during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Tim Boyle hands out beads to parade watchers during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of Ridgewood Elementary School walk in the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the UTHS girls swimming and diving team wave to the crowd Friday.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Scenes from the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
UTHS employee Vickie McKenzie gets a hug from her nephew Ethan Brassfield during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
The UTHS Panther waves to the crowd during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
Members of the UTHS dance team perform during the annual United Township High School Homecoming Parade, Friday, September 27, 2019, through downtown East Moline.
