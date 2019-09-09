Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms likely today before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will bring increasing clouds with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.
Veterans Parkway, Jersey Ridge closures
The city of Davenport reports that beginning today and continuing Tuesday, there will be intermittent closures on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge and Utica Ridge roads, and Jersey Ridge Road between Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street. (See map)
These closures will impact travel at the roundabout.
Drivers are advised to follow the signed detour or to avoid Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road.
Work is weather permitting; the schedule may be revised if wet conditions exist.
The temporary closures are necessary for Iowa DOT required pavement inspection.
I-74 bridge project update Update for Bettendorf: This week, weather permitting, there will be daytime lane closures on Mississippi Boulevard between Kimberly Road and 14th Street. A flagger will be directing traffic while contractors work on the overhead deck.
Other area road closures:
• Clinton County Road Y-62: The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that a project to grade and place asphalt pavement on U.S. 30 west of DeWitt in Clinton County requires the closing Clinton County Road Y-62 at U.S. 30 until 9 p.m., Oct. 9.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using 260th Street/Clinton County Road Y-62, 212th Street, U.S. 61, and U.S 30.
• I-280 lane closure: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, a lane closure will be installed in Rock Island County on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure will be in the eastbound drive lane starting at 8 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m., Friday.
IDOT workers will be performing a bridge inspection. Slow down and use caution while driving through all work zones.
Rock Island players rip through the banner before their game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Ravon Johnson Taylor (26) runs onto the field before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) tackles Metamora's Hunter Burrows (38) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) breaks through Metamora's defense to run for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Radell Parks (72) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Blake Leeper (4) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs past Metamora's Coby Largent (27) for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) intercepts the pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Victor Guzman (3) runs the ball after catching an interception against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers (54) prays before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers (54) prays before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) throws a pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs past Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora's Coby Largent (27) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs through Metamora's defense during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs through Metamora's defense during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) celebrates a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Victor Guzman (3) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
090919-qct-qca-bbq-001.jpg
Glen Evans, candidate for state representative, speaks to a gathered crowd at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-002.jpg
Barbara YoungQuist fills out a petition at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-003.jpg
Esther Joy King, candidate for Illinois congressional district 17, speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-004.jpg
Cardboard cutouts of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen as an attendee checks the coffee pot at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-005.jpg
Attendees stand and applaud for a speaker talking about Republican values at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan ON Sunday.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-006.jpg
State Rep. Tony McCombie speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-007.jpg
Rock Island County Republican chairman Drue Mielke speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-008.jpg
A cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump is seen in the background as Esther Joy King, candidate for Illinois congressional district 17, speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-009
Gene Mattecheck Jr. speaks with attendees at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-010
Lois Gray reads out raffle winners names at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-011
Glen Evans, candidate for state representative, laughs while speaking to a crowd at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-012
Photos of Former President Ronald Regan and First Lady Nancy Regan at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-013
Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-014
Eugene Farrell, candidate for Illinois congressional district 17, speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-015
Esther Joy King, candidate for Illinois congressional district 17, speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-016
State Sen. Neil Anderson speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-017
A couple sits and listens to speakers during the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-018
Candidate for Rock Island County State’s Attorney Kathleen Bailey speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-019
Glen Evans, candidate for state representative, speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-020
Henry County GOP chairman Jan Weber speaks at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
090919-qct-qca-bbq-021
A cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump is seen at the Rock Island County Republicans Ronald Reagan BBQ event at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com