Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., Friday and after 1 p.m. Friday's high will be around 85 degrees with an overnight low of 70 degrees.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline continues until tonight.
Earlier today the Rock was at 12.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.
Today's headlines
Three Republicans have announced their candidacy for the 17th Congressional District in Illinois, the seat currently held by four-term incumbe…
Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash in the 17,100 block (Milan) of U. S. Route 67, according to the Rock Island She…
Monchay Russell did a long stretch of 2019 staring at the walls and floors inside Scott County Jail.
Top crime and court news
A Davenport man was in custody Wednesday after police say he fled from a state trooper and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring hims…
A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for having a gun even though he has a prior felony conviction on his record.
You have free articles remaining.
Bond was set Thursday at $50,000 cash or surety for a Davenport man who police say sold heroin to a confidential source and had methamphetamin…
Today's sports headlines
It’s difficult to have any sort of positive emotion while running a race. Most of the time, runners are focused on passing the person in front…
Unless you have plodded mile after mile in preparation this summer, running the full 26.2-mile distance Sunday is not advised.
ROCK ISLAND — Luke Phelan got his senior season for the Augustana football team off to a great start two weeks ago.
Entertainment headlines
Former Quad-Cities TV meteorologist Terry Swails is again facing an uncertain future.
NEW WINDSOR — The 34th annual Edwards River Antique Engine Association fall show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, at New Win…
DAVENPORT — Coming back to the Quad-Cities is always special for David G. Smith, a folk-rock singer-songwriter who splits his time between Nas…
Top photo galleries