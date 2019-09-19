{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., Friday and after 1 p.m. Friday's high will be around 85 degrees with an overnight low of 70 degrees.

A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline continues until tonight.

Earlier today the Rock was at 12.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.

