Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
There is a low chance of thunderstorms tonight north of Interstate 80 and east of the Mississippi River with no severe storms expected, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
• Patchy fog early
You could see some patchy fog on your morning commute before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers.
Friday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
• I-74 construction update: Beginning today, there will be nighttime, intermittent lane closures on westbound and eastbound Interstate 74 as well as on Grant Street (U.S. 67) in Bettendorf. Work is expect to be completed in one week.
Silvis Fire Chief John Winters inside of the 6-man cab of the new Pierce Enforcer Pumper engine with its "clean cab" design and the storage of SCBA or self-contained breathing apparatus outside the cab in an effort to reduce the risk of cancer to the firefighters, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The new engine 4664 will replace the former engine 4663
Silvis Firefighters Connor Scott and Marcus Nache wipe down the new Pierce Enforcer Pumper engine, 4664, after being watered down by engine 4663 that is being replaced, as part of a fire departments tradition, during dedication ceremonies Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Silvis 10th street fire station.