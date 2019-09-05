{{featured_button_text}}
NWS Fog

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

There is a low chance of thunderstorms tonight north of Interstate 80 and east of the Mississippi River with no severe storms expected, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

• Patchy fog early

NWS Dry

You could see some patchy fog on your morning commute before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers.

Friday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

I-74 notice

• I-74 construction update: Beginning today, there will be nighttime, intermittent lane closures on westbound and eastbound Interstate 74 as well as on Grant Street (U.S. 67) in Bettendorf. Work is expect to be completed in one week.

Photos: Silvis Fire Dept Dedicate New Pierce Enforcer Pump

Silvis Fire Department new Pierce Enforcer Pumper
Silvis Fire Department new Pierce Enforcer Pumper
Silvis Fire Department new Pierce Enforcer Pumper
Silvis Fire Department new Pierce Enforcer Pumper
Silvis Fire Department new Pierce Enforcer Pumper

