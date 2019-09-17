{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Some patchy fog, flooding concerns on the Rock River and summer-like weather are the weather headlines of the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday.

Flood Warning for Rock River

A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Thursday. The Rock is currently at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected.

The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today then fall below flood stage on Thursday.

At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park to 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island.

Work on John Deere Road begins today

Traffic cones

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an inside lane closure will be installed on eastbound John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 38th Street.

The lane closure will be today through Wednesday.

Collins & Herman, Inc. will be installing the new overhead sign truss foundations, with the overhead truss to be installed in spring 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

