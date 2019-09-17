Some patchy fog, flooding concerns on the Rock River and summer-like weather are the weather headlines of the day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday.
Flood Warning for Rock River
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Thursday. The Rock is currently at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is expected.
The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today then fall below flood stage on Thursday.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Aveanue from Green Valley Park to 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island.
The high waters of the Rock River have broken loose the boat barrier that marks the approach to the Steel Dam, prompting Rock Island officials…
Work on John Deere Road begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that an inside lane closure will be installed on eastbound John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 38th Street.
The lane closure will be today through Wednesday.
Collins & Herman, Inc. will be installing the new overhead sign truss foundations, with the overhead truss to be installed in spring 2020.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
You have free articles remaining.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Today's headlines
ROCK ISLAND -- Four retired school district superintendents are collecting the highest public pensions in Rock Island County, according to Tax…
CAMBRIDGE – Arguments in a civil case over the proposed Midland wind farm in Henry County will be heard in Henry County Circuit Court sometime…
A new $5.5 million, 54-unit hotel is expected to be approved by the Silvis City Council at Tuesday night's meeting, according to Jim Grafton, …
Crime headlines
A retired Moline police captain accused of firing a gun from his vehicle at two people in Moline Thursday is free after a $25,000 bond was pos…
Body pulled on Sunday from Mississippi River near Andalusia was West Chicago man. Foul play not suspected, police say
The man whose body was recovered Sunday from the Mississippi River near Andalusia was Jeremy C. Swiatek, 23, of West Chicago.
A Rock Island woman on probation in Scott County for leading police on a high-speed, two-state chase in April was arrested Friday night in LeC…
EAST MOLINE — A gas line was struck Monday morning at the site of a recent large fire that destroyed a downtown building.
Sports
MOLINE — The most decorated competitor in a 22-year history is back to headline the women's field this weekend at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
With February's re-launch of the XFL clashing with the 2020 start of the Indoor Football League season, the Quad City Steamwheelers expect to …