Here's the morning forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely with a low around 60 degree. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are likely on Friday with a few of the storms being severe Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk in place for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, with a marginal risk extending as far north as a Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Freeport, Illinois line.
In addition to the risk for severe weather, heavy rain will also be possible which could lead to renewed rises on area rivers.
A near daily chance for thunderstorms will continue Saturday into the middle of next week. It is too early to determine the severe weather potential during this time period. Heavy rainfall will remain possible.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.6 feet today then fall below flood stage on Friday.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 is set to expire today. The river is at 14.9 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and then begin to fall.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks towards the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets people before taking the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks towards the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Sherry O’Keefe, of Blue Grass, waits in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People wait in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People wait in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes photos with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Shelley Klaas, of Davenport, center, listens to during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes photos with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Michelle Royal, vice president of QC Pride, looks at Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with Dispatch/Argus and Quad-City Times journalist Graham Ambrose and St. Ambrose journalist Carly Miller during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
A large crowd applauds Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose on Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks out into the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People applaud Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People listen to Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Kennedey Moffit and Huey Freeman, center, whisper during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Assumption coach Bre Scherler gives a pump fist for the team as Bettendorf calls a time out, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won game one 25-16.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding and Riley Deere celebrate a point against Assumption, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won games one and two 25-16 and 25-22.
Assumption's Annabelle Costello avoids the spike by Bettendorf's Claudia Johnson, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won games one and two 25-16 and 25-22.
Bettendorf's Abbey Van Middlessworth dives for the ball against Assumption, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won games one and two 25-16 and 25-22.
Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen spikes the ball against Assumption's Lauren Loken, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won games one and two 25-16 and 25-22.
Bettendorf's Maesa Harris hits the ball over the net to Assumption's Emma Schubert, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, during a MAC conference match at Assumption High School. Assumption won games one and two 25-16 and 25-22.