Flood warnings for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities have been extended to Thursday as more rain is possible. Plus there are more nighttime lane closures in downtown Moline because of the Interstate 74 bridge project.
First, the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday has a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
River levels update
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Mississippi is currently at 14.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.3 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
At 15 feet, water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Rock is currently at 12.14 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to continue to rise tol 12.8 feet on Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex; and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
Roadwork update
• Another road closure and detour in conjunction with the Interstate 74 bridge project is in effect. Northbound 19th Street in Moline will close between 12th and 7th avenues between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next 2 weeks. The detour is 12th Avenue west to 15th Street to 7th Avenue or take 12th Avenue east to 27th Street to westbound 4th Avenue to 19th Street.
• S. Concord to close between River Drive and Wapello Avenue in Davenport is closed because of high water. The Compost Facility will be accessible by taking Rockingham Road/U.S. 22 to Wapello to Railroad avenues.
• Preparatory sewer repairs on eastbound Rockingham Road in Davenport have been completed. Today eastbound Rockingham Road will close between S. Concord Street and Fairmount Avenue to begin resurfacing work. Drivers are urged to follow the signed detour.
