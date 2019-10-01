More wet weather is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. And with it brings the fresh threat of flash flooding on area rivers and streams.
A National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook sums it up.
"A slow moving cold front will combine with tremendous moisture for this time of year to bring a high threat for flash flooding over much of central and northeast Iowa through Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois today through tonight. While the exact axis for the heaviest rains remains uncertain, there will be an axis where 2 to 3 inches or more rain will fall through tonight.
"At this time, the heaviest rains are expected to fall along a line from near Des Moines Iowa, through Vinton, to near Dubuque, where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Thunderstorms will become widespread this afternoon and tonight, mainly north of the cold front, while locations farther southeast, remain relatively dry, warm and humid.
"The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms today, northwest of a line from Ottumwa, to Davenport, to Sterling Illinois, or generally along the slow moving cold front. The atmosphere along the front will favor supercell thunderstorms, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes during the afternoon and evening.
"Area rivers are experiencing flooding. See the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
"Additional heavy rain is possible Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. During this time, there is a slight risk for flash flooding roughly along and south of Interstate 80."
Forecast specifics from the NWS: Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 84 degrees. There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 62 degrees by 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely Wednesday night along with possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The approaching heavy rains are expected to cause flooding along area rivers and streams.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Rock River at Moline. Early today the Rock was at 12.3 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 13.2 feet Sunday morning, then begin falling.
At 13.2 feet, Water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island is also affected.
A flood watch is in effect for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks and Dam 15. The Flood Watch is based on observed and predicted rainfall over the next 72 hours. At this time the NWS has limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
As of now, the Mississippi is expected to crest at 16.8 feet Sunday. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Road work update:
• The westbound lane of the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River was closed Monday morning and will remain closed through 3 p.m. Friday while Illinois Department of Transportation workers perform bridge deck repairs. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
• One westbound lane of Kimberly Road in Davenport between Brady and Harrison streets will be closed beginning today until Oct. 15 for utility/sidewalk work.
• Construction is expected begin today on 14th Avenue (Illinois 136) in Fulton. The project will require day time lane closures utilizing flaggers for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.
• Work has begun at the intersection of Rock Falls Road (U.S. 30) and First Street (Illinois 40) in Rock Falls. Martin & Co. Excavating have started a $1.5 million project to complete drainage improvements, hot mix asphalt resurfacing and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection. The improvements will require lane closures on both Rock Falls Road and First Street for the duration of the project. It is expected to be completed by the end of November.
