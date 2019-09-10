First off, a Hazardous Weather Outlook message from the National Weather Service, then the forecast for the Q-C metro area.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Scattered thunderstorms are expected early this morning across east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. An isolated severe storm with damaging wind is possible northwest of a line from Williamsburg, Iowa to Freeport Illinois. Heavy rain and frequent lightning is also possible.
"Scattered thunderstorms may redevelop this afternoon and continue overnight, mainly north of U.S. 30. The main threats from these storms would be strong gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
"Thunderstorms are possible mainly north of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Severe weather is not expected. Severe storms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk in place west of a line from Fairfield through Iowa city to Dyersville and a marginal risk for most of the remainder of the outlook area. The main severe weather threats appear to be damaging wind and large hail."
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Quad-Cities before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny and humid with a high near 88 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Wednesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. There's also a 30% chance of overnight showers.
• Top headlines of the day
ROCK ISLAND — Hope Creek Care Center will be placed on the market for $19 million, barely enough to cover its current debt of $19.5 million, o…
The Rock Island Arsenal will host a 9/11 remembrance walk at 6 a.m. and ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ROCK ISLAND -- City leaders are preparing for recreational marijuana sales.
• Crime headlines
A Davenport man is facing multiple felony and traffic charges after police say he assaulted a woman, stole her car and fled from police.
Benjamin Michael Wendell is sitting in Scott County Jail — one of the three people accused of Sunday morning's carjacking in the area of West …
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday after police say he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle and was in possession of items linked to v…
The culprits behind an attempted scam tried to victimize people in Coal Valley through their willingness to help others, according to police.
• Sports headlines
Some of Jake Toporowski's earliest hockey memories are on the ice at the building now known as the TaxSlayer Center.