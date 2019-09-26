Upcoming days could prove to be wet ones. Another storm front is expected to pass over the Quad-Cities late Friday afternoon and Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 75 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe storms southeast of a Dubuque, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line, with a marginal risk to the northwest of that line. The main time frame for severe storms is expected to be late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Initially, super cells may develop with the main risks isolated tornadoes and large hail. These storms should quickly congeal into a squall line with the main risks damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.
These storms will be fast moving toward the northeast at 50 mph. Torrential rain will accompany these storms and flash flooding is possible especially if storms repeat over the same area.
Saturday night into Sunday: Thunderstorms will be likely and produce torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour. This amount of rain in a short time may cause flash flooding on already saturated soils.
Rock River remains above flood stage
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12. 42 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below stage Friday morning.
With the anticipated heavy rains expected to arrive Friday afternoon expect some flash flooding of area streams.
Top headlines
Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter was forced to resign. She's the 6th city official to leave job since January
MOLINE — Former City Administrator Lisa Kotter was forced to resign on Sunday, contrary to statements by city officials that she willingly qui…
You have free articles remaining.
The 1% increase in sales tax for school construction projects that was approved by Rock Island County voters in 2016 has taken Ron Jacobs, Riv…
ROCK ISLAND — Plans are still in place to close one of Rock Island's three library branches.
Public safety and courts headlines
Moline firefighters were battling a fire in a vacant building at 399 11th St., Moline, that broke out about 11:30 p.m.
The Davenport Police Department have identified the man found dead last Friday in Fejervary Park.
Moline Police Department Detective Jon Leach has won an award for his work as the coordinator of the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers.
Entertainment headlines
How many 82-year-olds do you know who tweet every day? Charlie Daniels is not like most octogenarians (he turns 83 on Oct. 28), and brings wha…
EAST MOLINE — Some major events are coming to The Rust Belt in November, including the venue debut of two Q-C natives and a new craft beer festival.
ROCK ISLAND — Back in 1952, when the now classic film “Singin' in the Rain” was released, it was already drenched in nostalgia.
Sports headlines
ROCK ISLAND — It was pretty obvious Alleman senior receiver/cornerback Killian Ahern could not wait to return to action for the Pioneers' foot…
ROCK ISLAND – In last Saturday blitzing of Elmhurst in the CCIW opener, the Augustana football team showed some new wrinkles in its offensive attack.
SHERRARD — Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference girls' golf meet was a day for Kewanee, and Riley Hansen in particular, to make history.