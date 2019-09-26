{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Rain

Upcoming days could prove to be wet ones. Another storm front is expected to pass over the Quad-Cities late Friday afternoon and Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 75 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe storms southeast of a Dubuque, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line, with a marginal risk to the northwest of that line. The main time frame for severe storms is expected to be late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Initially, super cells may develop with the main risks isolated tornadoes and large hail. These storms should quickly congeal into a squall line with the main risks damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.

These storms will be fast moving toward the northeast at 50 mph. Torrential rain will accompany these storms and flash flooding is possible especially if storms repeat over the same area.

Saturday night into Sunday: Thunderstorms will be likely and produce torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches per hour. This amount of rain in a short time may cause flash flooding on already saturated soils.

Rock River remains above flood stage

NWS: Flood

A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12. 42 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below stage Friday morning.

With the anticipated heavy rains expected to arrive Friday afternoon expect some flash flooding of area streams.

