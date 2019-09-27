Batten down the hatches. We're staring some heavy rains in the face. Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Scattered thunderstorms will move over the entire outlook area this morning. Lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rain are expected.
"This afternoon, a cold front and low pressure area will move into eastern Iowa. This will bring another round of thunderstorms, with potential for heavy rain and flash flooding if storms can move repeatedly over the same locations. In addition, there is a risk for large hail with these storms, and a low risk for damaging winds and possibly a tornado.
"The storm prediction center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms over most of the outlook area through this evening.
"Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in northeast Iowa, and slowly spread east and south during the evening hours. By midnight, the storms should be diminishing over the area.
"Saturday night into Sunday, heavy-rain producing thunderstorms with rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour will be likely. This may lead to flash flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated.
"Late Monday night into early Thursday, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front slowly moves across the area. This extended period of wet weather may further aggravate any flooding issues."
Weekend forecast: Thunderstorms on the way
Look for showers and thunderstorms today. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The high for the day will be near 74 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. Northeast winds will gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night there's a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
