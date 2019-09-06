Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
It's football Friday around the Quad-Cities and tonight should be a cool, crisp fall-like evening. For the weekend, Saturday should be nice, but showers are likely on Sunday.
The weather details ...
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night shows a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Showers are likely before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night will see a 30% chance of showers and a low around 61 degrees.
Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Trey Dawson (3) swings at a pitch during Thursday's Class A Midwest League Playoffs game at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. the River Bandits dropped a 2-1 decision to Cedar Rapids, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 tonight in Davenport.
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Brett Daniels releases a pitch during Thursday's Class A Midwest League Playoffs game at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Cedar Rapids beat the River Bandits 2-1 to force a winner-take-all game tonight in Davenport.
Silvis Fire Chief John Winters inside of the 6-man cab of the new Pierce Enforcer Pumper engine with its "clean cab" design in an effort to reduce the risk of cancer to the firefighters, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The new engine 4664 will replace the former engine 4663
Silvis Firefighters Connor Scott and Marcus Nache wipe down the new Pierce Enforcer Pumper engine, 4664, after being watered down by engine 4663 that is being replaced, as part of a fire departments tradition, during dedication ceremonies Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Silvis 10th street fire station.
Moline city leaders along with Moline Parks and Recreation Department turn dirt during a ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, located at 4801 River Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.