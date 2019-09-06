{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

It's football Friday around the Quad-Cities and tonight should be a cool, crisp fall-like evening. For the weekend, Saturday should be nice, but showers are likely on Sunday.

The weather details ...

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday night shows a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.

Showers are likely before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night will see a 30% chance of showers and a low around 61 degrees.

Here's today's news in a nutshell. Click on summary for full report.

• Today's top headlines

• Today's crime headlines

Today's sports headlines

• Today's photo galleries

