Your morning weather in a nutshell: Fog early, dangerous heat-index readings later today.
Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 85 degrees. Peak heat indices are expected to reach the low 90s along and south of a line from Independence, Iowa to the Quad-Cities to Galva, Illinois. A few locations could reach the mid-90s for afternoon heat indices in the counties south of Interstate 80.
Thunderstorms are possible tonight for some areas of the Q-C region with the primary threat being heavy rain and lightning. Skies will be mostly clear in the Quad-Cities with a low around 66 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation.
Thursday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
The Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until Thursday. Early today the river was at 13.41 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island.
