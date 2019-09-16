Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Quad-City region until 10 a.m. The advisory says that clear skies and moist ground from recent rains will combine with nearly calm winds overnight to bring dense fog to portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The fog will limit visibility to under one-quarter of a mile much of the night and into the mid-morning hours Monday.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
It will feel like another summer day after widespread dense fog gives way to sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Tonight will be see increasing clouds with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Roadwork update in Moline, Rock Island
Beginning today, weather permitting, 7th Avenue will be closed between 19th and 23rd streets. Eastbound I-74 on- and off-ramps will remain open. See above map.
• Bath time for arsenal bridges: The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have intermittent single-lane closures for bridge washing beginning today and continuing through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect signs and flaggers for traffic direction.
• Rock Island closures: The city of Rock Island reports that 44th Street continues to be closed between 4th and 5th avenues for a water main investigation and repair. Through traffic is being detoured to 46th Street. The road is expected to reopen sometime later today.
Also, beginning today, 24th Street will be closed between 8th and 8½ avenues for a sanitary sewer repair. Through traffic will be detoured to 25th Street. Work is expected to be completed Friday.
• Lane closure on I-280 river bridge: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that a lane closure will be installed in Rock Island County on the I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River. The closure will be in the right westbound lane beginning at 8 a.m. today and concluding at 3 p.m. Friday. IDOT workers will be performing a bridge deck repairs.
People wait in line to get into the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport. The free family event featured free books for children who will receive a new age-appropriate book to take home. Bounce houses, crafts, live music and other activities were also featured. Sponsors include Arconic Davenport Works, Davenport Public Library, WQPT-Quad Cities PBS and Quad-Cities River Bandits. Face painting is sponsored by Eye Surgeons Associates.
People enter the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Bianca DeRoin, 6, of Moline, has her face painted during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Andrew Wilkins, 9, of Davenport, poses for a photo inside the Quad-City Times photo booth during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People browse the books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Georgia Schmidt, 6, and Teresa Ford, of Davenport, select a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Claire, 4, and Brad Linville, of Davenport, look over books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Sara Booker and her son Killan, 2, of Davenport, select a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Erika Hilton, 5, of Bettendorf, reads a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People browse over books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Cheyenne Orcutt, 6, and Rachael Miedem, of Walcott, take a closer look at a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People gather for the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Donovan Dennis, 5, of Davenport, takes a closer look at a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Elijah Dennis, 4, of Davenport, takes a closer look at the books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Elijah Dennis, 4, of Davenport, looks over the books before deciding which to choose during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Donovan Dennis, 5, of Davenport, takes a closer look at the books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Elijah, 4, and Donovan Dennis, 5,of Davenport, read a book together during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People browse over books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Michael Proszowski, 8, of Davenport, plays bags during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Emma McGinnis-Lard, 2, of Davenport, has her face painted during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Michael Lee Norton, 7, of Davenport, hops out of the bounce house during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Miles Murray, 3, of Davenport, hops out of the bounce house during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Prakruthi, 7, and Paavai Kathiravan, 1, of Bettendorf, read a book together during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Anna Masengarb, Miss Scott County, and Brittany Costello, Miss Scott County's Outstanding Teen, help children pick a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People browse books during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Sarah Nguyen, of Macomb and Henry Bui, 5, take a closer look at a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Charlotte Wallace, 3, of Davenport, reads her book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People gather for the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
A young girl holds a balloon during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Deb Zupke, of Bettendorf, takes a photo of Evan, 8, and Milo, 6, at the Quad-City Times photo booth during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People wave to Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance's mascot Pete during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Tatum Roselle, of Colona, dances during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People watch Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance perform during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance mascot Pete dances during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
People watch Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance perform during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance mascot Pete gives a high five to Oliver Verhaeghe, of Rock Island, during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance mascot Pete helps guide Oliver Verhaeghe, of Rock Island, over to the dance area during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance mascot Pete dances with children during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Re-FL3X Hip Hop Dance members lead a dance with children during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Davenport.
Dave Waite, of Davenport, Cindy Sue Jacobson, of Davenport, Tom Jacobson, of Davenport, and Ken Caster, of Bettendorf, chat near a display of cars during a Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display at the at the Isle of Capri Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Gary Strassburger, of Davenport, rests in a folding chair and looks at Duke, who is siting on the back of a car during a Quad-Cities Cruisers Car Display at the at the Isle of Capri Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bettendorf.