Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible again today, with another round of rain tonight. The rain could be heavy at times, mainly south of Interstate 80. A strong storm with gusty winds is possible in the far southern areas, near northeast Missouri during the afternoon hours.
There's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. for the Quad-City metro area. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures falling to around 64 degrees by 1 p.m.
Tonight showers are likely before 1 a.m. Temperatures will hold steady around 62 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday there's a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.
Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms is expected Saturday. The threat for severe weather appears low at this time, but rainfall could be heavy in some locations.
Road work updates in Rock Island, Davenport
Beginning today, a contractor is scheduled to remove a leaning and deteriorated parapet wall from the west side of the U.S. Bank building, 230 18th St., in Rock Island.
In order to safely perform this work, 3rd Avenue between 17th and 18th streets will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This work is expected to last about five work days (Monday thru Friday). It is anticipated that normal traffic will resume on Oct. 9.
Vehicle traffic will be maintained using a detour route utilizing 2nd and 4th avenues.
Also, beginning today, Fairmount Street in Davenport will be closed between W. Lombard Street and W. Central Park for reconstruction. With Lincoln Street remaining closed through October, Division Street is the recommended north/south route.
Drivers are asked to avoid Clark Street because of school traffic.
This project will remove existing permeable pavement and replace it with a concrete street surface.
The permeable paving was a grant funded pilot project installed to reduce downstream flooding in another area of the city. While helping to reduce flooding, the permeable paving did not hold up well to traffic.
Work is estimated to be complete late November, pending weather.
Flood warnings for Mississippi, Rock rivers
Some area rivers and streams are experiencing flooding. Flood warnings are in effect until further notice for the Rock River in Moline and the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities.
Early this morning the Mississippi was at 13.89 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday night and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday morning.
At 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Rock River is currently at 12.34 feet and steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted.
The Rock is expected to rise to 13 feet Sunday night.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island and Smith`s Island is also affected by floodwaters.
Alleman's Megan Tanghe earned her third straight All-Western Big 6 Conference honors on Tuesday, finishing fourth individually in Tuesday's conference tourney at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.
Geneseo senior Elizabeth Roodhouse, shown during Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference girls golf meet at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island, earned first team all-conference honors as she tied for sixth place individually.
Rock Island's Josie Pennington, shown teeing off on the 12th hole at Highland Springs Golf Course on Tuesday during the Western Big 6 Conference girls' golf meet. Pennington earned all-conference honors with her fifth-place finish.