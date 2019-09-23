Say goodbye to summer, hello fall. Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. this morning with the Autumnal Equinox. Days will begin to get a little shorter. Here's why. Today's weather lesson is brought to you by the National Weather Service.
The Equinoxes (Vernal & Autumnal)
There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.
These events are referred to as Equinoxes. The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).
At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.
Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.
Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.
Our first day of fall will be sunny and dry with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday look for sunny skies and with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Rock, Mississippi to rise above flood stage
Flood warnings are in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the Rock River in Moline.
At Locks & Dam 15, the Mississippi River is at 14.57 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning before falling below flood stage Friday morning.
The Rock is currently at 11.45 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and rise to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage on Friday.
Today's headlines
DAVENPORT — The Pink Panther is missing in Montana.
DAVENPORT -- On a vacant lot in one of Davenport’s poorest neighborhoods in the west central part of the city, Rusty Boruff sees opportunity waiting.
PORT BYRON – Ann McCarrell has the plan and the land, now she just needs to raise the funds to help pay for the new building to house her char…
Crime and Courts headlines
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man charged with being an armed habitual criminal had a hearing on his motion to reduce bond from $750,000 on Friday in …
A Scott County jury will continue their deliberations Monday morning in the retrial of Latrice Lacey, who is accused of assaulting a man with …
A man and woman looking to spend some time Friday relaxing in Fejervary Park had their plans cut short.
Entertainment headlines
Gwendoline Christie grew emotional as she explained how she felt submitting herself for an Emmy Awards nomination was an ideal way to "say goodbye" to her 'Game of Thrones' character.
Sports headlines
MOLINE — Hirut Guangul is like any great hitter on a hot streak.
MOLINE — Philemon Kiplangat Terer was seeking a strong rebound.
ROCK ISLAND — There may not have been any train whistles signifying passing rail traffic Saturday evening near the Augustana campus.
Today's photo galleries