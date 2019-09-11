Hot and sticky weather conditions will hang over the Quad-Cities today before giving way to showers.
Here's a look at the region for the next few days from the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa. Today will be very warm and humid with heat index readings as high as the mid 90s in the afternoon across northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois.
Tonight, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop along a warm front across east central Iowa and far northwest Illinois. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds. This may lead to flash flooding in areas soaked from heavy rainfall over the past several days.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of U.S. 30.
Thursday afternoon and evening: The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms west of the Mississippi River, and a marginal risk to the east. A strong cold front will sweep a line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, rapidly across the outlook area. The main risk will be damaging winds but a brief spin-up tornado or two is possible.
In addition due to the intense rainfall rates that will accompany these storms, there is the potential for flash flooding especially along the U.S. 20 corridor in Iowa and Illinois. This area has received several inches of rain in the past week and is the most vulnerable to flash flooding.
Heat index values in the mid 90s can be expected Thursday afternoon mainly along and south of Interstate 80.
Friday: West winds will gust up to 35 mph especially north of Interstate 80.
Saturday night into Sunday morning: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as a warm front returns to the area. However, it is too soon to determine the potential for severe weather.
According to the National Weather Service there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today in the Quad-Cities. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees.
Thursday showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are possible before 1 a.m. The low will be around 63 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Photos: Rock Island beats Moline in overtime, 1-0
MOLINE — A hot, muggy night led to limited offensive chances between Rock Island and Moline in Western Big 6 Conference boys' soccer competition.
GENESEO — Volleyball success is often determined by which team can sustain the ball when on the serve.
Canela, a baby alpaca, sits in the shade while his mom, Paila, gets a drink of water at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Canela, which means cinnamon in Spanish, was born Sept. 1. Canela is Paila’s first baby and she is nursing and taking care of him without any help from the zoo’s staff.
Hoofstock keeper Kristina Stump leans against the railing to watch the alpacas at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Canela, a baby alpaca, rests in the shade at the Niabi Zoo.
Paila, an alpaca raising her first newborn, is seen in her enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
10-day-old Canela stands in front of his mother, Paila, and father Mani in their enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Canela, a baby alpaca, nurses from his mother, Paila, at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Canela, a baby alpaca, stands up in his enclosure with his parents at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Paila, a new mother alpaca, looks into the camera from in her enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Canela, a 10-day-old alpaca, walks around his enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley on Tuesday.
Mani, father to a newborn alpaca, rests in front of the fan just outside of his enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Canela, a 10-day-old alpaca, chases after one of the donkeys in his enclosure at the Niabi Zoo.
Paila, a first-time mother, looks to her newborn baby, Canela, as he curiously looks at a hay feeder in their enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Tuesday.
A San Clemente goat chews on a leaf at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A miniature donkey looks for food just outside the pen at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A pair of lions sleep in the shade at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A giraffe walks around the enclosure grazing at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A baby Colobus monkey rests on part of the habitat at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
An Amur leopard rests in an enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
African leopards lay in the sun at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A snow leopard rests in the shade at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A bald eagle is seen in an enclosure at the Niabi Zoo in Carbon Cliff, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Rock Island's Osvaldo Perez (8) goes up to header the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Ben Samuelson (1) makes the save against Moline during Tuesday's match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. The Rocks won 1-0 in overtime.
Moline's Jared Raber (2) headers the ball against Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Migambi Athens (10) and Moline's Isaac Ruiz (7) fight for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Migambi Athens (10) and Moline's Isaac Ruiz (7) fight for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Migambi Athens (10) and Moline's Isaac Ruiz (7) fight for control of the ball during their match Tuesday at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's David Rosas (23) passes the ball against Rock Island during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Osvaldo Perez (8) and Moline's Guimel Cruz collide going after the ball as Rocky's Ceu Bik Lian (11) watches the play in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference battle at the Moline Soccer Bowl. The Rocks won the game 1-0 in overtime.
Moline's Michael Galvin (22) and Rock Island's Ceu Bik Lian (11) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Isaac Almanza (7) and Moline's Chris Lopez (17) fight for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Isaac Almanza (7) and Moline's Chris Lopez (17) fight for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's David Rosas (23) passes the ball against Rock Island during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Jared Raber (2), Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) and Jordan Rice (2) go up for a header during their match Tuesday at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Edwin Beltran (19) headers the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's David Rosas (23) and Rock Island's Isaac Almanza (7) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's David Rosas (23) passes the ball against Rock Island during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Isaac Ruiz (7) and Rock Island's Kyle Grant (5) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) and Moline's Guille Cruz (20) collide during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) is given a yellow card during their match against Moline Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) takes a drink during their match against Moline Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Jared Raber (2) and Rock Island's Irakoze Emery (9) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Irakoze Emery (left) and Moline's David Rosas (right) battle for control of the ball during Tuesday's Western Big 6 match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Rock Island won 1-0 in overtime.
Rock Island's Irakoze Emery (9) and Moline's David Rosas (23) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Chris Lopez (17) passes the ball against Rock Island during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Jose Ruiz (11) and Rock Island's Ceu Bik Lian (11) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Chris Lopez (17) and Rock Island's Kyle Grant (5) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Kyle Grant (5) and Moline's Michael Galvin (22) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Kyle Grant (5) and Moline's Michael Galvin (22) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Libio Vargas (18) and Moline's Chris Lopez (17) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Osvaldo Perez (8) chases down the ball during their match against Moline Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Jose Ruiz (11) and Rock Island's Ceu Bik Lian (11) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Jose Ruiz (11) passes the ball against Rock Island's Ceu Bik Lian (11) during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Isaac Almanza (7) goes up to header the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Migambi Athens (10) goes after the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) traps the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Blake Bastian (10) and Rock Island's Peter Kimba (15) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Ceu Bik Lian (11) and Moline's Michael Galvin (22) battle for control of the ball during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Rock Island's Kyle Grant (5) clears the ball against Moline during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Moline's Boukary Mbengue (5) and Rock Island's Nsengiyumva Landry (6) battle for control during their match Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
