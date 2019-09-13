The full moon is seen rising in the sky above the domes of the Smolny Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Sept. 8, 2014. Monday night's full moon, also known as a Harvest Moon, will be the third and final "supermoon" of 2014. The phenomenon, which scientists call a "perigee moon," occurs when the moon is near the horizon and appears larger and brighter than other full moons. One of St. Petersburg landmarks, the Smolny convent's main church was built between 1748 and 1764 by Italian architect Francesco Bartolomeo Rastrelli. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
A wonderful weekend forecast is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a steady temperature around 69 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.
Look for sunny skies Saturday with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Friday the 13th and Harvest Moons
Its Friday the 13th, a day normally associated with bad luck and superstitions. But such is not the case today as there will be a rare Friday the 13th "harvest" night.
A full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox is called a harvest moon. It is characterized by its orange color. It's called a harvest moon because sometimes farmers would need to work late into the moonlit night to get harvest in before winter.
This doesn't happen very often. The harvest moon will be the first full moon on Friday the 13th since October 2000 and the last full moon on Friday the 13th until August of 2049.
This year, the harvest moon should be visible tonight, if we are lucky, reaching peak fullness at 1:33 a.m. CDT on the 14th.
