{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

A wonderful weekend forecast is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a steady temperature around 69 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.

Look for sunny skies Saturday with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Friday the 13th and Harvest Moons

APTOPIX Russia Supermoon

The full moon is seen rising in the sky above the domes of the Smolny Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Sept. 8, 2014. Monday night's full moon, also known as a Harvest Moon, will be the third and final "supermoon" of 2014. The phenomenon, which scientists call a "perigee moon," occurs when the moon is near the horizon and appears larger and brighter than other full moons. One of St. Petersburg landmarks, the Smolny convent's main church was built between 1748 and 1764 by Italian architect Francesco Bartolomeo Rastrelli. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)

Its Friday the 13th, a day normally associated with bad luck and superstitions. But such is not the case today as there will be a rare Friday the 13th "harvest" night.

A full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox is called a harvest moon. It is characterized by its orange color. It's called a harvest moon because sometimes farmers would need to work late into the moonlit night to get harvest in before winter.

This doesn't happen very often. The harvest moon will be the first full moon on Friday the 13th since October 2000 and the last full moon on Friday the 13th until August of 2049.

This year, the harvest moon should be visible tonight, if we are lucky, reaching peak fullness at 1:33 a.m. CDT on the 14th.

A moon in full: 25 stunning pictures of our moon, from Earth

+24 
+24 
APTOPIX Mideast Israel Palestinians Lunar Eclipse
+24 
+24 
APTOPIX Japan Ring of Fire Eclipse
+24 
+24 
APTOPIX MAINE MOON
+24 
+24 
APTOPIX Kenya Solar Eclipse
+24 
+24 
APTOPIX China Ring of Fire Eclipse

Today's headlines

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Many Q-C voters remain undecided

Many Q-C voters remain undecided

Quad-Citians, many of whom remain uncommitted to a candidate, gathered in groups both large and small to watch Thursday night's Democratic debate.

Sports headlines

Crime headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Geneseo sweeps Alleman, 25-20, 25-7

+14 
+14 
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-002a.jpg
+14 
+14 
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-004a.jpg
+14 
+14 
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-005a.jpg
+14 
+14 
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-008a.jpg
+14 
+14 
091219-mda-spt-alllem-gen-vb-010a.jpg

Hy-Vee Extreme Cake Challenge

Hy-Vee’s most creative cake designers from the area competed during the semifinal of Hy-Vee’s Extreme Cake Challenge at NorthPark Mall in Davenport Thursday, September 12, 2019. Cake designers had 3½ hours to decorate a specialty cake of their choosing and 12 cupcakes. The entrants were judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty. Prizes will be given for 1st ($600), 2nd ($300) and 3rd place ($200). The top two cake designers earned a spot in the company finals in Des Moines on Nov. 9, where designers will be judged by a panel of experts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments