Throughout the Quad-Cities, they painted, planted and prepped on Thursday.
More than 1,800 volunteers joined in during the United Way of the Quad-Cities Fall Day of Caring in one-time service projects at various organizations across the community.
“We are excited to have volunteers with strong backs and strong minds to help us do cleanup,” said Betsy Tubbs, senior park manager for the City of Davenport.
Credit Island work included painting bollards (boundary markers near parking lots), removing fencing from an area and setting up picnic tables. Much of the work was in preparation for the Greater Quad-Cities Renaissance Faire that will be held in Credit Island Park on Saturday and Sunday.
While the volunteers toiled away outdoors, Enviromark crews worked inside the lodge building that was damaged by the Flood of 2019.
“The island was inaccessible to us for almost 100 days,” Tubbs said. Having 75 people on hand to “hit it and hit it hard is just fabulous,” she said.
Shelley Griffing, of Davenport, a paralegal at Shawver & Shawver, Davenport,
Volunteering, she said, has helped her deal with personal loss. “You need to get out and be with people,” she said.
Part of the bollard-painting crew, Griffing has painted before. “This is better,” she said. “You don’t have to tape off the edges and clean up the brushes afterward.”
Mary Jones, of Davenport, worked beside Griffing. Jones, director of career services for MRG (Management Resource Group Ltd.) coordinates weekly Jobs & Java sessions at MRG, 2805 Eastern Ave., Davenport, for job seekers.
Here's what she tells folks looking for jobs; “if you want to connect with people, volunteer."
That was obvious Thursday, with lots of conversation among the volunteers.
Rick Galluzzo, of Bettendorf, an electrical manufacturing engineer at Deere & Co., was on hand at the event for the second time. “We’re helping with some cool projects,” he said.
First-timer David Isaacson, of Davenport, who also works at Deere & Co., said without the United Way he would never have known about the opportunity to help existed.
A transplant from Ames, he enjoyed being in the park for the first time. “It’s sort of on my bucket list to get here,” he said.
“I think it’s good to take time out and give back to the community,” said Colin Engel, electrical engineer at Deere & Co.
“We ended up having more than 1,800 individual volunteers sign up and just over 100 projects across the region,” Blake Friis, United Way of the Quad-Cities communications manager, said Thursday.
He was at Credit Island, Davenport, to kick off the day.
“I felt like the energy was exceptionally high,” he said. “There was not one project that was submitted that didn’t have a volunteer. Everybody that requested some help is getting it.”
“Credit Island is bouncing back from some pretty substantial flood damage.” Friis said.
Other projects included a STEM room setup at Fillmore Elementary School, Davenport and restoration at Hauberg Estate Park, Rock Island.
"Our volunteer opportunities are as unique as our volunteers and community," Friis said.
Last year, 3,219 volunteers provided 13,938 hours to help improve the Quad Cities.
The United Way specializes in volunteer opportunities for businesses and groups whether it's for one day or an ongoing program. Each fall and spring, United Way gathers more than 1,000 volunteers to help at projects across the Quad-Cities.