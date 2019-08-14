MAQUOKETA — When Marvin Franzen was seriously wounded in a tractor accident on Saturday night, the Codfish Hollow Barnstormers community was stunned.
But fans of the music venue quickly took action. Within days, a fundraiser raised more than $13,300 for Franzen, the tractor driver who runs the shuttle service for concertgoers.
More than 350 people have contributed to the fundraiser, many anonymously, and the campaign is still accepting donations.
Franzen — or simply “Marv,” as many know him — is the 74-year-old who's driven the hayrack wagon that shuttles concertgoers to the venue since the Hollow’s first show in July 2009.
“He has not missed one single show and would never allow anyone else to drive that route, nor his tractor,” said Angie Petit Lichter, public relations manager at the Hollow.
On Saturday night, Franzen was pinned under his tractor after the vehicle went over the embankment on the road to the venue.
Both of his arms and his pelvis were broken, according to a statement from Tiffany Biehl, who owns the venue with her husband, Shawn.
After the accident, Franzen was airlifted to Iowa City for urgent medical care. His condition has since stabilized. He’s undergone surgery and is expected to have more, Biehl wrote.
To the relief of the Codfish community, Franzen is expected to recover — though he’ll be in the hospital another six to eight weeks, according to a Facebook post from Biehl.
For many Codfish visitors and Maquoketans, Franzen is a fixture of local life. He came to the Costello farm, where the Codfish barn now stands, when he was 14, in 1959, Petit Lichter said. He has since “held every farm role possible and still works the land to this day,” she added.
“Meeting Marv is people’s first visceral interaction with the venue,” said Petit Lichter. “He serves as our own Rod Serling, ushering concertgoers back in time on a hayrack time capsule.
"Being greeted by a grizzled, smiling, bib-overalled man with a revolving array of seed caps sitting atop his green John Deere ride sets the stage — and that interaction is only the beginning.”
Attendees at Codfish Hollow park their cars in a field and ride Franzen's hayrack wagon about a quarter mile to the venue.
Saturday night’s concert, which had roughly 250 attendees, was headlined by The Artisanals, who were more than halfway through their set when the accident occurred.
The accident came just a week after Codfish Hollow held an emergency management drill, which helped prepare the venue’s staff for any unexpected emergency.
A few other individuals sustained non-serious injuries in the accident and were treated at the hospital and released.
Discussions are still underway about how concertgoers will get to and from the parking lot for future shows, Petit Lichter said. Codfish’s next show is scheduled for late August.
“Shows will continue this season, but we apologize to some guests because it just will not be the same,” Petit Lichter said. “We look forward to bringing our Marvin back to his favorite post.”