More than 300 gather in Bettendorf for justice

Davenport attorney Eric Puryear was pleased when he looked out on a diverse crowd of about 300 people gathered Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf for the Black Lives Matter event that included a march and numerous speakers.
But he was not pleased for the reason he and everyone else had to be there. Almost 60 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech before the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, Puryear said that the fight for civil rights and racial justice is still being fought.
Speaking to the crowd, Puryear said that the video of the death of George Floyd by accused former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin gave the world a close-up view of police brutality.
But, “seeing that video, seeing that murder, has led to the greatest civil rights movement since Dr. King, and that is just a beautiful thing,” Puryear told the crowd. “It shows the same thing I was seeing earlier: People care.”
A victim of racism as an adult, Puryear told the crowd that his first memory of police was when he was 5 years old and a police officer accused his father and mother of shoplifting a baby carrier his sister was in.
“The store didn’t even carry that brand of baby carrier,” he said. “My parents were well-employed people. They did not need to steal, but that cop talked down to them and I remember that day.”
At least 40 times in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Puryear said he was pulled over by members of three different police departments. “They wanted to make sure I knew I was not welcome there,” he said.
But, he added, “Humans are basically good and we can fix this together if we chose to.
“One thing we know already is that protesting works,” Puryear said as the crowd cheered. “Just in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen laws change. Here in Iowa, a law was passed and signed by the Governor (Kim Reynolds) yesterday (Friday) that made significant improvements in terms of the ability to investigate police who engage in brutality and racially motivated violence in terms of preventing those police officers being rehired by a different department. Those changes are significant.
“New York saw similar changes with making sure police disciplinary records are open to the public and to the news so that they can’t be swept under the rug time and time again,” he said.
“Those changes and the other changes we’ve seen are a direct result of people showing up and protesting,” he said. “That’s what brought that change about, the action of each of us coming to protest and taking action and that is what’s going to fix this problem.”
Achieving the goals will mean registering to vote and then voting, writing to elected officials, and people making sure their voices are heard, he added.
Sacia Toilolo, 29, of Moline, who just moved to the Quad-Cities from Chicago; he was one of about a dozen people who got together and organized Saturday’s event.
The goal is to keep the message going. “There has to be justice for everybody,” she said.
Toilolo said that Black Lives Matter has been going on since 2012 since the death of Trayvon Martin, who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida.
“Bring it back to the '90s and Rodney King and nothing has changed,” she said.
“The whole world is standing up against this, so hopefully something good will happen out of this,” Toilolo said.
Toilolo said that until she was 13, she was the only black kid in her area. “Once I turned into an adult that’s when I started to notice, even when I was kid, the subtle racism that I endured, but again that’s why we’re out here.
But it goes so much deeper, such as failing schools that fail the students, leaving them with no future, she said.
“Living in certain neighborhoods and not having the funds to fund a public school,” Toilolo said. “It’s insane. The schooling system. I just came from the Chicago area, and two years ago they had shut down all the public schools because they didn’t have money to keep the schools open and pay the teachers so they lost a whole year’s worth of schooling. So how does a child compete? They don’t.”
Rebecca Thurman, 27, of Davenport, could not make it to the other rallies as she had to work, but made it a point to get to the Bettendorf rally.
“I think that the police need more accountability for their actions,” Thurman said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate that they oversee themselves, because that’s when we see, in a lot of the brutality cases, they don’t ever consider themselves to be wrong.”
Who should do the investigations needs to be determined, Thurman said, “but I think they should have a different governing body for that.”
Antoine Rabbit Smith Sr., 36, of Rock Island, said that so much racism is under the radar.
“That’s the scary part,” Smith said. “We do have racist people in all walks of life. Even African-Americans that hate their own race and everybody else as well. But all of that is under radar. We don’t always know who’s good and who’s bad.”
As an African-American man who is muscular, and as Smith termed it, “country to the core,” as he sported a black-studded cowboy hat, he said that, “I see racism all the time when people see me and clutch their purses. They don’t know me and really, I’m the one that would have their back.”
Also, Smith said, it’s not just the racism that is taught in people’s homes. “It’s the movies and stereotypes that are always thrown out about what an African-American man should be and how he should act,” he said. Anyone who acts beyond or outside of those guidelines is judge differently."
Members of the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities of Bettendorf made a large showing at Saturday’s event.
The organization’s president, Lisa Killinger, said that the Muslim community is one of the most diverse communities in the Quad-Cities with people of all races and colors who worship together.
“Our religion was founded on racial equality,” Killinger said as she held a sign that read, “Peace is not Peace with Justice.”
“There’s no superiority of black over white or white over black and that’s what’s been the founding core principle,” she said.
There is no one color in the Muslim community, she said.
“We are the rainbow of people from all parts of the world, all colors, and we worship arm-in-arm and it’s really, really moving,” Killinger said.
“So this is important to us because we understand that; we understand and see the separation and segregation and the difference and it’s not okay,” she said. “That’s not justice.”
