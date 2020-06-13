More than 300 gather in Bettendorf for justice

Rebecca Thurman, 27, of Davenport, could not make it to the other rallies as she had to work, but made it a point to get to the Bettendorf rally.

“I think that the police need more accountability for their actions,” Thurman said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate that they oversee themselves, because that’s when we see, in a lot of the brutality cases, they don’t ever consider themselves to be wrong.”

Who should do the investigations needs to be determined, Thurman said, “but I think they should have a different governing body for that.”

Antoine Rabbit Smith Sr., 36, of Rock Island, said that so much racism is under the radar.

“That’s the scary part,” Smith said. “We do have racist people in all walks of life. Even African-Americans that hate their own race and everybody else as well. But all of that is under radar. We don’t always know who’s good and who’s bad.”

As an African-American man who is muscular, and as Smith termed it, “country to the core,” as he sported a black-studded cowboy hat, he said that, “I see racism all the time when people see me and clutch their purses. They don’t know me and really, I’m the one that would have their back.”