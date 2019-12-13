8 months after devastating flooding, Nancy Riesebieter settles into her renovated Moline home

A friend in need

Riesebieter is three times widowed and retired from owning a bar and restaurant in Galva called The Gold Post. She worked from morning until night, running both the kitchen and the bar.

When her time was up at the Red Cross-provided Motel 6, she and her dog moved back into her home, despite its toxic fumes. She had nowhere else to go.

A week later one of her friends, June Hessell, overheard Riesebieter talking about her struggles at the Moline Township Activity Center, where Riesebieter is vice president. Hessell offered her assistance: She had an extra mattress in her basement where Riesebieter could stay until the renovations were finished.

Riesebieter was thankful for the help that had come after Marx’s story, but it also presented a whole new set of challenges. How could she ever repay people for all the kindness they’d shown? She was independent by nature, but she was now relying on others for basic needs.

“I’m not used to having people. People don’t help me,” Riesebieter said. “I’m just not used to that. I’m used to going out and paying my own way. I’m not used to anybody helping me,” she said.