Monday briefing: Winter storm could bring 8 inches of snow to Q-C, gig economy thrives, and saving the turtles

WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

There's a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 43 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: There's a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. then snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday night: Snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.