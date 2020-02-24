You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Winter storm could bring 8 inches of snow to Q-C, gig economy thrives, and saving the turtles
Monday briefing: Winter storm could bring 8 inches of snow to Q-C, gig economy thrives, and saving the turtles

NWS: Snowfall
Download PDF Winter storm situation report

A good Monday to all. It's hard to believe that after a weekend of temps in the 60s we're looking at as much as 8 inches of snow by Wednesday. 

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region goes under a Winter Storm Watch at midnight. The watch will be in effect until noon Wednesday.

Here's what the watch states:

"A slow moving winter storm will bring snow across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois Monday night, which will continue through Wednesday morning. Precipitation will start out as rain during the day today, which will change to snow this evening. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times, especially Tuesday through Tuesday night. Increasing north to northwest winds may cause blowing and drifting snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"While there is still low confidence on specific snowfall amounts, there is above average confidence that this system will produce heavy snowfall amounts over portions of the watch area."

Winter storm watch summary

WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 10 inches possible. The highest amounts are expected south of U.S. 30. There will be a very tight north to south gradient in snowfall.

WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

NWS: Summary

There's a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 43 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: There's a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. then snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday night: Snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.

