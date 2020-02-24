Monday briefing: Winter storm could bring 8 inches of snow to Q-C, gig economy thrives, and saving the turtles

A good Monday to all. It's hard to believe that after a weekend of temps in the 60s we're looking at as much as 8 inches of snow by Wednesday.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region goes under a Winter Storm Watch at midnight. The watch will be in effect until noon Wednesday.
Here's what the watch states:
"A slow moving winter storm will bring snow across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois Monday night, which will continue through Wednesday morning. Precipitation will start out as rain during the day today, which will change to snow this evening. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times, especially Tuesday through Tuesday night. Increasing north to northwest winds may cause blowing and drifting snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
"While there is still low confidence on specific snowfall amounts, there is above average confidence that this system will produce heavy snowfall amounts over portions of the watch area."
Winter storm watch summary
WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated higher amounts up to 10 inches possible. The highest amounts are expected south of U.S. 30. There will be a very tight north to south gradient in snowfall.
WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
There's a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 43 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: There's a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. then snow. The low will be around 32 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: Snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tuesday night: Snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.
Trending today
You have free articles remaining.
Quad City International Airport: Policies will be reviewed after complaints of 'loud and vulgar' taxi drivers
Frozen bird found in Siberia is a 46,000-year-old horned lark
Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit
Engineer: 'Millions of dollars and lives depend on us doing our jobs right'
MARX: Ahoy, mateys -- fish sandwich season has arrived
Today's top headlines
GENESEO — James Roodhouse loves learning. As director of technology for the Geneseo School District, he is continually learning in addition to exploring new ideas and concepts, often focusing on what he refers to as “good challenges.”
They drive you to bars, they bring pizzas to your door, and they hitch cables to gargantuan speakers at Jason Aldean concerts.
With a 5K road race and donations to worthy causes, Spurthi the Inspire president Jayashree Karnam helps inspire wellbeing in the community.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Nearly two dozen cats from a Bettendorf home are being housed at the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport, after they were removed from a hoarding situation on the 400 block of Grant Street.
Davenport police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left an alleyway littered with at least 30 shell casings and bullet fragments, and sparked police to chase a car through through the city.
A woman has been accused of injuring her baby in January in Rock Island by causing trauma to the child’s head.
Lifestyle and entertainment news
It all started in November when Nicolina Pappas, of Rock Island, saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw being pulled out of its nose.
Top sports headlines
AMES, Iowa — When Chrislyn Carr took over as the starting point guard at Texas Tech last season, she was never truly a prototypical point guard.
CHAMPAIGN — It’s difficult to encapsulate an entire season of hard work, sweat and dedication into one phrase, but for the Rockridge senior duo of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne, it can be boiled down to one word.
PORT BYRON — It is an old and often-used saying in many sports, but true nonetheless — defense wins championships.
Today's photo galleries
Illinois Sectional boys swim meet at Rock Island, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Rock Island.