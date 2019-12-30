Monday briefing: Winter returns, 2 weekend stabbings, and a mentor to thousands

A little snow and plenty of wind are in store for the Quad-Cities. What happened that nice 50+ degree weather? Gone with the wind. Kaput. Winter has returned. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "Snow showers are expected today across the area. This afternoon and evening light snow is possible mainly north of Interstate 80. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces in northwest Illinois, with lighter amounts elsewhere. Strong west winds gusting over 30 mph will combine with the light falling snow to reduce visibility Monday afternoon and evening. This may be an impact for the evening commute especially for areas north of U.S. 30."
There's a 50% chance of snow after 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 33 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight brings a 40% chance of snow after 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a steady temperature around 28 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees.
Light snow expected to start the Quad-City work week
