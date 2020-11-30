 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Whiskey Stop new to Rust Belt complex, shots fired inside NorthPark, and 1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-280
112820-qc-nws-lights-010

The Mother Goose statue is decked in a Christmas wreath during Fejervary Park’s seasonal holiday lights display.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

After a long holiday break it's back to what we do. And we'll do it to chillier temperatures. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy but with a high temperature of only 33 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The overnight low will be around 19 degrees,.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low 21 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Matherville woman found safe

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Scott County sees another COVID-19 death

• IOWA MOURNS: Iowan Ed Davis, a proud WWII Marine who fought for veterans' health rights, dies of COVID-19

• Rock Island sees 252 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days; Scott and Rock Island counties both see another death

• Reality check; I'm not counting on an Illinois prep basketball season

• COVID-19 claims 30 more lives during holiday week

• COVID-19 creates a tough season for Niabi Zoo

• State enforcement of COVID-19 policies in bars, restaurants heats up

• Illinois reports 57 more virus deaths among 7,178 new cases

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos: Large police presence at NorthPark Mall

Photos: Fejervary Park’s seasonal holiday lights display

Photos: Great day for installing outdoor Christmas decorations

Photos: Project Outrun shoe donation drive to battle pediatric cancer

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes host Nebraska