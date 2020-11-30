Monday briefing: Whiskey Stop new to Rust Belt complex, shots fired inside NorthPark, and 1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-280

After a long holiday break it's back to what we do. And we'll do it to chillier temperatures. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy but with a high temperature of only 33 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The overnight low will be around 19 degrees,.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low 21 degrees.
American Cruise Lines recently revealed new designs of the interior for its new class of modern riverboats, set to stop in the Quad-Cities this summer.
—Evidence of the pandemic has exploded across the Quad-Cities all throughout the month of November.
Clinton County completed its recount of the 2nd Congressional District Saturday, the last of the 24 counties in the district to do so, narrowing the tightest race in the country and one of the closest federal races in a century.
A woman is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 280, Davenport police said.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.
Davenport police are investigating a shooting at NorthPark Mall that occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sunday.
• IOWA MOURNS: Iowan Ed Davis, a proud WWII Marine who fought for veterans' health rights, dies of COVID-19
• Rock Island sees 252 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days; Scott and Rock Island counties both see another death
Evelyn Cook is an excellent quilter, but when it comes to conjuring up clever names for her creations, she usually defers to others.
When it’s complete, the Whiskey Stop in East Moline could be quite a stop. For now, the lighted building next to the open patio between it and its larger restaurant-to-be counterpart sits at 726 15th Ave.
Luka Garza already has a pretty full trophy case. But if he hasn’t done so already, he probably should begin clearing some more space.
ELDRIDGE — You would think after graduating two of the best players to ever come through the North Scott High School girls basketball program, expectations this season would be low.
Fan by fan, Lou Henson Court began to fill up inside the State Farm Center on Feb. 5, 2018. There was a celebration to be had, after all.
