Monday briefing: Wapsi flooding, road work update, Q-C jobs, affordable rent and Illinois pensions
Monday briefing: Wapsi flooding, road work update, Q-C jobs, affordable rent and Illinois pensions

Dogs play in the water during the Doggy Splash at Splash Landing, in Bettendorf, Sunday, August, 29, 2021.

We start the day with cooler temperatures. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over areas south of Interstate 80 today and tonight but the risk for severe weather is low. Moderate-to-major flooding is expected along portions of the Wapsipinicon River due to recent heavy rainfall over northern Iowa.

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Tuesday brings a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the Wapsi  was at 5.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Major flooding is predicted. The river is expected to rise to 7.6 feet Wednesday morning. It will then rise to 13.5 feet on Labor Day. Water will affect old U.S. 61 near the river and many residences along the river.

• Construction on Illinois 84 near Albany begins today, and other roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting pavement patching on almost 2 miles of Illinois 84 southwest of Albany will begin today.

The work will be done between 261st Street North in Rock Island County and Meredosia Road in Whiteside County.

Illinois 84 will be restricted to one lane using flaggers during daytime working hours. G.M. Sipes Construction Inc. of Rushville is the contractor for the $633,836 project, which is expected to be completed in mid-September.

IN DAVENPORT,

• Beginning Wednesday Brady Street at the bridge over Duck Creek will have transient daytime lane restrictions for soil sampling as needed for design and development of plans for bridge replacement in 2023. Traffic delays are possible through Sept. 14 due to lane restrictions.

• The intersection of Lombard and Washington will be closed beginning Tuesday for about one month for water main improvements by Iowa American Water Company. Find an alternate route or follow signed detour.

• Traffic control on Marquette between 5th and 12th streets will change from the current two-way traffic to one southbound lane beginning Thursday. Northbound traffic should follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route. Traffic control will change as work progresses.

• Look for temporary traffic signals to be installed at Welcome Way and 42nd Street sometime this week. The signals are down at this location due to an accident. Access/exit North Park Mall from Kimberly Road or Northwest Boulevard to avoid delays.

IN BARSTOW,

The Rock Island County Highway Department reports that Barstow Road will be closed at the BNSF railroad tracks in Barstow from 5 a.m., Tuesday, until 4 p.m., Thursday, for repairs to the existing rail tracks.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tapering and 4sta Hike

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tapering and 4sta Hike

Running Highlight of the Month: Last month the Bix 7 took place in Davenport and as it always does, it attracted a big crowd with a lot of elite runners from across the country. Leonard Korir took home the victory on the notoriously hilly 7-mile course in 32:48. On the women’s side, Edna Kiplagat took home the win in 37.17. To put these speedy times into perspective, they averaged 4:41 and 5:19 per mile respectively. Wow!

Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

Rural Route 4: There is joy on the farm; the rain arrives

There is much joy on the farm today – we got some rain! To make it even better, we were lucky to get some rain without the damaging high winds, torrential rain or large hail that some other areas of Iowa experienced. We are truly blessed. This rain will make a big difference to our soybeans as they finish their growing season, and it may help the corn just a little. The rain will also help green up our pastures, which are starting to look quite short and dry.

