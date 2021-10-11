 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Union workers reject Deere offer, Wilton man charged in credit union robbery in Davenport, and rain
Monday briefing: Union workers reject Deere offer, Wilton man charged in credit union robbery in Davenport, and rain

Forecast

Rain, heavy in some places, is on tap for the Quad-Cities today.

According to the National Weather Service there is a slight risk for severe weather for areas along and east of the Mississippi River today with the main time to expect severe weather being this afternoon and into the early evening.

The main threats will be tornadoes and severe wind gusts, with the hail threat being on the low end, according to the weather service. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall also will accompany the strongest storms.

Here's the latest forecast.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The high will be near 69 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

• Westbound I-280 closure begins tonight, and other road work updates

I-280 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that westbound Interstate 280 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.

It will last for approximately 16 hours.

The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River.

The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.

Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.

And in Davenport:

• W. Lombard Street will be closed between Clark and Elsie streets beginning today for resurfacing. Work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 20.

• Division Street will be closed between 13th and 14th streets beginning today for sewer repairs. Work is estimated to be completed by the end of the week. Access to the Putnam and Fejervary Park is available from the south: Division to 12th Street, or 9th to Wilkes.

