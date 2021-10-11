Monday briefing: Union workers reject Deere offer, Wilton man charged in credit union robbery in Davenport, and rain

Rain, heavy in some places, is on tap for the Quad-Cities today.
According to the National Weather Service there is a slight risk for severe weather for areas along and east of the Mississippi River today with the main time to expect severe weather being this afternoon and into the early evening.
The main threats will be tornadoes and severe wind gusts, with the hail threat being on the low end, according to the weather service. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall also will accompany the strongest storms.
Here's the latest forecast.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The high will be near 69 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
• Westbound I-280 closure begins tonight, and other road work updates
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that westbound Interstate 280 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.
It will last for approximately 16 hours.
The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.
Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.
And in Davenport:
• W. Lombard Street will be closed between Clark and Elsie streets beginning today for resurfacing. Work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 20.
• Division Street will be closed between 13th and 14th streets beginning today for sewer repairs. Work is estimated to be completed by the end of the week. Access to the Putnam and Fejervary Park is available from the south: Division to 12th Street, or 9th to Wilkes.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
Union workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night.
Project NOW will host a free information session on the Rock Island County Eviction Diversion Program at noon Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Rock Island County courthouse in room 302.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Davenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport.
A Bettendorf man has been arrested by Clinton Police for allegedly selling cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
Two Quad-Cities men have been federally indicted for allegedly committing five armed robberies and an armed carjacking between July and October of 2020.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
We are officially at the tail end of the racing season. If you are looking at what your next month or two might look like, here are some ideas.
Here are many of the Halloween parties and celebrations happening in October, and some haunted attractions open for the whole month.
The Go Red For Women Event is 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Today's top sports headlines
As the Quad City Storm prepare to return to the ice, head coach Dave Pszenyczny faces a tough challenge this year.
Moline won its fourth straight girls tennis WB6 title Saturday with 19 points. Alleman finished second with 13. The Maroons' duo of Gustafson/Graham won doubles. The Pioneer's Rector took home the singles title.
Moline senior swimmer Sophie Greko was impressive in back-to-back wins and Pleasant Valley freshman Dawsyn Green clocked two lifetime bests at Saturday's Panther invite at United Township High School.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries