Monday briefing: UAW strike continues through weekend, fatal shooting at Davenport strip club, and traffic alerts
NWS

We start the work week with sunny and mild temperatures.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Winds will be from the south at 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

• I-80 bridge inspection begins today

I-80 bridge

 FILE: The Interstate 80 bridge across the Mississippi River at LeClaire, Iowa.

An inspection of the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) will begin Monday.

The work will require a daily closure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in the westbound lane on Monday and Tuesday before shifting to the eastbound lane on Wednesday. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which will conclude Thursday.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Marquette

• Work on Marquette Street in Davenport is on schedule. With work in the northbound lane completed, the open travel lane will change to northbound beginning today. Southbound drivers will need to find an alternate route. Look for updates on project completion mid-November.

UT soccer romps to regional-opening win

UT soccer romps to regional-opening win

SILVIS — Panther senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored three of his four goals within a six-minute span early in the first period, and United Township coasted to an 8-1 victory over East Peoria in Class 3A regional soccer action on Saturday afternoon at UT’s soccer field in Silvis.

Davenport Community School District board candidate Farrah N. Powell discusses her candidacy.

Davenport Community School District board candidate Bruce Potts discusses his bid for reelection.

Karen Gordon discusses her run for the Davenport Community School District school board.

Davenport Community School District board candidate Allison Beck talks about her candidacy.

Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz talks about PV teacher being named Iowa Teacher of the Year

Photos: Halftime program by Muscatine marching band (Oct. 15, 2021)