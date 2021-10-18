Monday briefing: UAW strike continues through weekend, fatal shooting at Davenport strip club, and traffic alerts

We start the work week with sunny and mild temperatures.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Winds will be from the south at 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
• I-80 bridge inspection begins today
An inspection of the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) will begin Monday.
The work will require a daily closure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in the westbound lane on Monday and Tuesday before shifting to the eastbound lane on Wednesday. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which will conclude Thursday.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
• Work on Marquette Street in Davenport is on schedule. With work in the northbound lane completed, the open travel lane will change to northbound beginning today. Southbound drivers will need to find an alternate route. Look for updates on project completion mid-November.
Exactly one week after 90% of UAW Local 281 union workers rejected a six-year proposal from Deere & Co., picketers continued their strike through the weekend.
Two coffee shops known for their unique drinks will open new locations in Iowa and Illinois.
Helping expand the sprawling TBK Bank Sports Complex, adding police officers to the department’s force, and exploring council action to incentivize owners to fill vacant store fronts, were top priorities Bettendorf city council members determined during a multi-day goal-setting session over the weekend.
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 5220 Grand Ave.
A Savanna, Illinois, woman is facing arson charges in Clinton County after she allegedly set fire to an ex-boyfriend’s pickup.
A Moline man was sentenced in Iowa to three years and five months in prison for a fraud scheme that involved rolling back odometer mileage on used cars purchased by his Moline car dealership.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
For consumers, factors like price, size and comfort always come to mind first while consuming this household product, yet why do we fail to prioritize the environmental impact of toilet paper?
SILVIS — Panther senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored three of his four goals within a six-minute span early in the first period, and United Township coasted to an 8-1 victory over East Peoria in Class 3A regional soccer action on Saturday afternoon at UT’s soccer field in Silvis.
KEWANEE — Going into its final two regular-season games, the Kewanee football team is finding itself chasing history.
GENESEO — Just over a year ago, Alleman girls' tennis standout Kate Rector was celebrating a sectional doubles title with her older sister Lucy.
