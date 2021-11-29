 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Traffic change on I-74 in Bettendorf, tackling a teacher shortage, and homicides in the Quad-Cities
Monday briefing: Traffic change on I-74 in Bettendorf, tackling a teacher shortage, and homicides in the Quad-Cities

NWS

Still feeling the after effects from turkey overload? Or that unusual turn of events that put the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship? Whatever side effects you are suffering from Mother Nature will deliver a fairly mild day today, but it will come with some gusty winds.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will start off cloudy through mid morning then gradually clear with a high near 51 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest after midnight.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. 

New off-ramp to Grant St./U.S. 67 opening today in Bettendorf

I-74 bridge work

Beginning today, weather permitting, a new off-ramp to Grant Street/U.S. 67 (exit 4) will open for drivers on Illinois-bound I-74.

The new ramp will allow drivers to exit directly to Grant Street rather than Kimberly Road.

At the end of the new off-ramp, drivers will be able to turn right or left on Grant Street/U.S. 67. Watch for new traffic signals on Grant Street/U.S. 67.

The old ramp to Kimberly Road will be permanently closed.

Going to River Drive in Moline? Drivers can turn right on Grant Street/U.S. 67 at the end of the new off-ramp, left on 12th Street and left on State Street to take the ramp onto the old bridge.

+2
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to stay safe running in winter

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to stay safe running in winter

Running Highlight of the Month: Phil Young of Davenport won the Tunnel Hill 100 in Southern Illinois a few weeks ago. The race takes place on the Tunnel Hill State Trail, a rails to trails path of crushed limestone known to produce World Record and Worlds Best times in the 50 and 100 mile distances. Phil ran a 12:44:08 to not only finish his first 100 mile race, but take home the win in a very competitive field. He averaged 7:38 a mile over the course of his day. Congrats, Phil!

