Sunny and mild sums up the forecast for the next several days. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Today's top headlines
Data show that Illinoisians aren’t moving to Iowa. Instead, they’re bailing for a different Midwestern state.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of the Midwest, concern is already rising that the…
Lifestyle headlines
It was a simple email survey. What Runner's World Magazine received in return, was vintage Addie Pulley.
We were sitting at the kitchen table in Sassy's new home when she ran by like a streak of lightning. I only got a glimpse of her.
ANDOVER — A trip to Andover for the “Joy of Christmas Past and Present” will be a step back in time for young and old alike.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
From singing cops to crime stopping, Quad-Cities police are increasingly using social media to reach the public
Quad-Cities law enforcement agencies are using social media to fight crime, but are also using it to build stronger relationships with the communities they police.
A Bettendorf man has been charged in connection with a stabbing Saturday in which one man was injured.
The house in which a three-home fire began Monday in Silvis was vacant, fire officials said Tuesday.
Today's sports headlines
ROCK ISLAND — Nerves? Maybe some. Excitement? Easily, over the top. Smiles? They will go for miles and miles.
ST. LOUIS — Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine was on the cusp of collecting career coaching victory No. 500 on Sunday.
A shelf above Ray Shovlain’s desk at Lee Lohman Arena contains a number of mementos collected over his 37 seasons as the men’s basketball coac…
Weekend's top photo galleries
Rock Island beats Phillips during the annual Rock Island/Milan Boosters Thanksgiving Classic.