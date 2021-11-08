Monday briefing: Strike update, vehicle pulled from river in Rock Island, and East Moline shooting

Mild weather continues to shine on the Quad-Cities, but all that will change later this week when temperatures will take a dive. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.
Tuesday brings a 20% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
As the UAW strike of Deere & Co. heads towards its fourth week, here's a roundup of happenings from the third full week of the strike.
The city of Moline paid $421,000 to scammers nearly a year ago, yet city leaders kept the information quiet, leaving taxpayers in the dark.
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns about Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.
Anyone walking the grounds of the huge Quarters One residence on Arsenal Island might notice a small limestone wall in the lawn northeast of what was once the arsenal commander’s home.
This past week has been all about harvest. We have had the most perfect weather for harvesting, and we have been working like crazy to get the last of the crops in. At this point, as I write this column, we are down to less than 100 acres left to harvest and expect to be finished before the rain that’s forecast for Wednesday evening.
Quad-City Symphony Orchestra partners with community organizations to make live music more accessible
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra launched the Concert Access Pass initiative to make performances more accessible to the entire Quad-Cities community.
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Erie-Prophetstown saw its football season come to an end in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Moline senior swimmers Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note both qualified for state and helped break two school relay records Saturday as the Maroons were runner-up the UT Sectional.
PEORIA — Saturday morning saw several of the area's premier cross country talents rising along with the sun.
