Monday briefing: Storms later today, rent highest in Bettendorf, and YWCA breaks ground in downtown Rock Island

Today will be another hot day with thunderstorms later. Then things will cool down just in time for the first day of fall.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook message from the NWS, "A strong cold front will be accompanied by a line of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours.
"The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across the entire outlook area. The main risks will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. There is a low risk for a couple of tornadoes that may develop on the leading edge of the squall line.
"The time frame for possible severe storms is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. this evening."
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The overnight low will be around 59 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
• Division Street bridge over I-80 to close for 2 weeks
Bridge repair work on the Division Street Bridge over Interstate 80 in Davenport will require the bridge to be closed for two weeks beginning today, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction Office.
Traffic would be directed to a marked detour for the duration of the project.
Other road work projects starting today include:
• Bridge inspection activities will cause the closure of the eastbound lane of Iowa 136 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Iowa and Illinois at Clinton. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today through Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bridge Maintenance office.
During the closing, eastbound traffic will be detoured using U.S. 30. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.
• Construction on I-80 near the I-88 and Illinois 5/92 interchange (exits 4A-B) in East Moline will begin today. The work will be from 0.8 mile north to 1 mile south of the interchange.
Complete Asphalt Service Co. of Pittsfield is the contractor of the $96,879 project, which will route, clean, and seal the centerline and shoulder joints of I-80. Work will also include pavement striping upon completing the sealing. The work will require temporary daytime lane closures and is expected to be completed in about two weeks.
• An inspection of the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 Mississippi River bridge in Savanna will begin today. The work will require daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in the westbound lane before later shifting to the eastbound lane. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which concludes Thursday.
After about 100 years of serving Rock Island, the YWCA decided it was time for a new facility.
Economists say the city needs to make a better effort to create affordable housing.
COVID-19 dominated the news this week. Mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and local hospitals increasingly burdened by high numbers of COVID patients found plenty of time in the spotlight. Reports from local health departments also showed one old story remained the same - the virus is still killing Quad-Citians.
One person was injured Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of River Drive and Grant St. in Bettendorf.
One person is dead after apparently falling from a bluff early Saturday in Bellevue State Park.
Residents avoided injury and got their two cats and one dog to safety, but a house that caught fire Saturday evening in Moline was a total loss, according to the Moline Fire Department.
A room always carries the fingerprint of its occupant and this classroom had all four fingers and the thumb and palm print too.
'The Crown' was the big winner at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21), while 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mare of Easttown' also had successful evenings.
Jim Victor had the personality and the expertise to help clients gain financial security. He was highly successful at his work as a financial advisor. He could have gone to virtually any city and possibly been even more personally successful.
Playing an abbreviated schedule last spring with no postseason to look forward to still had some benefits for the Annawan volleyball squad.
A vice-like defensive effort helped Fulton squeeze Madison 42-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois high school football victory on September 18.
ALEDO — Having finished as runners-up at its sole tournament appearance prior to Saturday, the Sherrard volleyball team wanted nothing less than gold.
