Monday briefing: Steamy humid, a drive-in wedding, and Q-C schools start as COVID-19 count rises
Monday briefing: Steamy humid, a drive-in wedding, and Q-C schools start as COVID-19 count rises

We're looking at hot and very humid conditions today along with a chance of rain before a cold front moves through the region providing more bearable conditions on Tuesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with heat-index readings once again approaching 100 degrees before a cold front moves into the area during the afternoon hours, ending the hot weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees. 

• Today's road closures and detours

The intersection of Slopertown and Hillandale roads in Davenport will close beginning Monday for widening, pavement removal, and reconstruction. The project will allow for installation of dedicated turn lanes, along with shoulder improvements. Follow the signed detour, and expect the closure to be in place through early December.

• Also, the Rock Island County Highway Department reports that County Highway W (320th St N), from 52nd Avenue N to 66th Avenue N will be closed to through traffic for road work. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. August 18.

• THE WEEK IN COVID-19: Quad-City schools start to open as the COVID-19 case count continues to climb

• MARK-TO-MARKET: The manufacturing industry’s road to recovery

• Big Ten halts move to padded football practices

• Bettendorf family creates memories in reimagined space

• Smiles all around: Quad-Citians find joy in midst of pandemic that won't go away

• MetroLink riders must 'mask up' beginning Monday

• Local control dispute brewing over Iowa mask mandates

• Illinois school district says no pajamas for online classes

• For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

+3
Gun violence in Davenport: 10 shootings in 10 days

Gun violence in Davenport: 10 shootings in 10 days

While the shooting death of Jeramie Shorter at the funeral of his 8-year-old son dominated the local headlines last weekend, Davenport Police are investigating at least nine other reports of gunfire in the 10-day span that started July 29.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Spice up your cooking routine in quarantine

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Spice up your cooking routine in quarantine

Since the pandemic began in March, much of our time has been spent inside and that means plenty of time in the kitchen which might feel stagnant after a while. It’s normal to hit fatigue in the kitchen, but you don’t have to feel stuck. One challenge you might face is finding a way to cook heart healthy without taking up all of your free time. Well have no fear, there are ways to change up your routine and spice up your cooking game that can make you fall in love with cooking all over again. Here are five tips for new inspiration while cooking dinners at home that keep you healthy and strong.

What's for dinner? 5 recipes to try this week

Start the day with breakfast tacos
Start the day with breakfast tacos
The best meal is made with the freshest ingredients of summer
The best meal is made with the freshest ingredients of summer
+6
Don't know what to do with all that fresh produce? Make a chilled summertime soup
Don't know what to do with all that fresh produce? Make a chilled summertime soup
I tried Disney’s over-the-top grilled three-cheese sandwich
I tried Disney’s over-the-top grilled three-cheese sandwich
Patience is a virtue, especially when caramelizing onions

Wexell sisters coaching volleyball

Wexell sisters coaching volleyball

Graduates of Cambridge High School and former Ridgewood volleyball teammates, sisters Brooklyn and Paige Wexell were reunited last fall as members of the Spartan coaching staff.

With season at stake, Hawkeye players speak up

With season at stake, Hawkeye players speak up

As conference commissioners and the university administrators they work for wrestle with whether to proceed or not with the upcoming fall sports season, Iowa football players are expressing their desire to play.

• Newlyweds at Blue Grass Drive-In

• Dare to be Me fashion show

• Tribute to Breasia and her mother

Photos: Dare 2-B Me Fashion Show

Photos: Tapestry Farms helps refugees find their place in the Quad-Cities

"Show Us How You Bix" Photo Contest Entries