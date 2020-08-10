Monday briefing: Steamy humid, a drive-in wedding, and Q-C schools start as COVID-19 count rises

Since the pandemic began in March, much of our time has been spent inside and that means plenty of time in the kitchen which might feel stagnant after a while. It’s normal to hit fatigue in the kitchen, but you don’t have to feel stuck. One challenge you might face is finding a way to cook heart healthy without taking up all of your free time. Well have no fear, there are ways to change up your routine and spice up your cooking game that can make you fall in love with cooking all over again. Here are five tips for new inspiration while cooking dinners at home that keep you healthy and strong.