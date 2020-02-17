Monday briefing: Speed dating for pets, rain, and allegations against officer without merit, chief says

Enjoy your day off for Presidents Day and today's weather.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50% chance of rain today with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.
Though progress has slowed again, the Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge still is expected to be finished this year.
Orin Rockhold of Milan was leafing through his Feb. 7 New York Times when he turned to a full-page obituary for internationally acclaimed Amer…
For many stakeholders, public school funding is seen as the key to everything. During interviews for this series on the numbers that tell the …
All kinds of critters find homes during Humane Society 'pet speed dating" at Petsmart
When Randy Meier tells you that he spends about two weeks every summer in the backcountry of national parks and wilderness areas helping to bu…
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'
A Port Byron man faces charges including driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 88.
Davenport police on Friday arrested a Rock Island felon for selling methamphetamine while possessing a firearm.
Late season non-conference games can be easy to overlook, but that was not the case for the Rock Island Rocks on Saturday night as they put th…
It took overcoming a couple troublesome lanes, but the United Township and Rock Island girls bowling teams both qualified for state on Saturda…
If this was a playoff series, the Quad City Storm would be packing up their belongings.
