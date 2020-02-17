Monday briefing: Speed dating for pets, rain, and allegations against officer without merit, chief says

Enjoy your day off for Presidents Day and today's weather.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 50% chance of rain today with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.