Monday briefing: Snow moves on, homicide in Whiteside County, and 8 months after the flood

North Scott's Landon Eilan and Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson and Amarion Nimmers battle for the rebound during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson and Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers battle for the ball under the North Scott basket during the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Landon Eilan and Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson and Amarion Nimmers battle for a rebound during the first half of Saturday's finale at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout at Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson takes a shot over the swinging arms of Malachi Key and watchful eye of Solomon Gustafson in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson makes a shot with pressure form Rock Island's Malachi Key in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson makes a shot with pressure form Rock Island's Malachi Key in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg goes for a layup with Rock Islad's Solomon Gustafson on the block during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg goes for a shot at the basket with pressure from Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson in the first half Saturday night. Kilburg had 19 points for the Lancers in their 61-58 victory.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg knocks the ball away from Rock Island's Jordan Rice in the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy along with Solomon Gustafson go for the rebound during the second half against North scott in the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Davenport Central's John Miller goes between Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan and Jacob McConnell during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera takes a shot over Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Davenport Central's John Miller does a layup off the board as Geneseo's P J Moser attempts to block during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Bristol Lewis looks to pass as Davenport Central's Amari Porter watches on defense in the first half of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Davenport Central's John Miller goes between Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan and Jacob McConnell during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Kade Ariano falls over after colliding with Davenport Central's Dajion Greer in the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Anthony Pierce looks to pass off with pressure from Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera works the ball around Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie goes to the basket past the block of Galesburg's Alex Egipciaco in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Joe Byrne watches as Galesburg's Eric Price goes to the basket during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Matthew Cavins goes up to the basket as Galesburg's Jaylin McCants tries to swat away the shot during the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Matthew Cavins slides around Galesburg's Jaylin McCants during the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Joe Byrne tries to go between Galesburg's Rylee Milan (20) and Jaylin McCants in the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Galesburg's Jaylin McCants drives around Bettendorf's Carter Furness in the first half of their Genesis Shootout game Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center. McCants had a game-high 15 points in the Streaks' 56-46 win.
Moline's Grant Welch has his shot blocked by Assumption's Bill Flaherty in the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Moline's Michael Galvin and Assumption's Sean Peeters go after the loses ball in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Moline's Grant Welch heads towards the basket as he is grabbed by Assumption's Dayne Hodge in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters moves the ball at mid-court as Moline's Michael Galvin reaches in for the ball during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters passes the ball around Moline's Brandon Stone in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters kicks the ball back out as he is surrounded by Moline's Michael Galvin, Brock Harding and Michael Billups during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.