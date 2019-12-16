You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday briefing: Snow moves on, homicide in Whiteside County, and 8 months after the flood
View Comments
alert top story

Monday briefing: Snow moves on, homicide in Whiteside County, and 8 months after the flood

{{featured_button_text}}
05xx19-mda-nws-nancy-015aa.JPG

Nancy Riesebieter’s leaves her flood-damaged Moline home May 14.

 Meg McLaughlin

The snow has ended in the Q-C so what you see is what you get.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 11 degrees.

Today's top headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Top lifestyle, entertainment news

Today's photo galleries: Genesis Shootout

Photos: North Scott vs Rock Island 26th annual Genesis Shootout

+16 
+16 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+16 
+16 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+16 
+16 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+16 
+16 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+16 
+16 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout

Photos: Geneseo vs Davenport Central 26th annual Genesis Shootout

+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout

Photos: Galesburg vs Bettendorf 26th annual Genesis Shootout

+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout

Photos: Assumption vs Moline 26th annual Genesis Shootout

+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
+9 
+9 
The 26th annual Genesis Shootout
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News