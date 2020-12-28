Monday briefing: Snow coming mid-week, East Moline apartment fire, and a year to forget

According to the weather service, a winter storm will spread snow over the area Tuesday afternoon. Snow will become heavy at times through Tuesday night, especially along and north of a Fairfield Iowa to Quad-Cities, to Sterling, Illinois line. At this time, it appears 3 to 8 inches of snow is likely to fall along and north of that line. South of that line, snow will change to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Travel is expected to become slick and difficult Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.