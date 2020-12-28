 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Snow coming mid-week, East Moline apartment fire, and a year to forget
NWS: Watch

A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch is effect for the final days of 2020. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The storm watch is in effect from noon, Tuesday, until noon, Wednesday.

NWS Summary

According to the weather service, a winter storm will spread snow over the area Tuesday afternoon. Snow will become heavy at times through Tuesday night, especially along and north of a Fairfield Iowa to Quad-Cities, to Sterling, Illinois line. At this time, it appears 3 to 8 inches of snow is likely to fall along and north of that line. South of that line, snow will change to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Travel is expected to become slick and difficult Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Details

• WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

• WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

• WHEN: From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

• IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

Snow is expected Tuesday after 1 p.m. The high will be near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday night there's  a chance of snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 28 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

• Iowa reports 620 new virus cases, 1 additional death Sunday

• Illinois reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 15,969

• Scott County reports one new COVID-related death

• The days leading to Christmas dominated by COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities

• IOWA MOURNS: A creature of habit, Daniel Boon lived his whole life on the family farm

• 'Hope is coming': Iowa nursing home residents, staff to begin receiving COVID vaccinations Monday

• A year like no other: From education to entertainment, COVID-19 changed everything

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning things around in 2021

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning things around in 2021

Here’s to hoping that everyone had an enjoyable and relaxing Christmas! It’s always nice to enjoy the holidays with family and this year set up an interesting mix of options. I hope everyone made the best of our current situation.

