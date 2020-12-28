Monday briefing: Snow coming mid-week, East Moline apartment fire, and a year to forget

A National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch is effect for the final days of 2020. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The storm watch is in effect from noon, Tuesday, until noon, Wednesday.
According to the weather service, a winter storm will spread snow over the area Tuesday afternoon. Snow will become heavy at times through Tuesday night, especially along and north of a Fairfield Iowa to Quad-Cities, to Sterling, Illinois line. At this time, it appears 3 to 8 inches of snow is likely to fall along and north of that line. South of that line, snow will change to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday evening and overnight. Travel is expected to become slick and difficult Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Details
• WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
• WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
• IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.
Snow is expected Tuesday after 1 p.m. The high will be near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday night there's a chance of snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 28 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
