Many Quad-Cities have snow emergencies in effect so be careful where you park today. Also there are
this morning. some school delays
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Here's the list.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the greater Quad-City region until noon today. Plan on slippery road conditions this morning during the commute with blowing and drifting snow in the afternoon.
A general 2 to 5 inches is expected. Isolated higher amounts near 6 inches are possible east of a Galena, Illinois to Clinton, Iowa line. For areas south of U.S. 34 and west of Galesburg, 1 to 2 inches is expected.
Additionally, north to northwest winds gusting between 20 to 30 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow. The drifting will continue through the afternoon, even after the snow ends. Bitterly cold air will filter into the region tonight with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Wind-chill values will fall into the single digits and teens below zero late tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Snow is expected to taper off around 10 a.m. with patchy blowing snow before 10 a.m. Temperatures will fall to around 17 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be blustery with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 19 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be around 11 degrees.
Today's photo gallery: Quad-City Model Railroad Club
110919-mda-nws-modeltrains-001a.JPG
Will Flesch, vice president of the Quad City Model Railroad Club, works on cleaning the track of the layout Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Major Art & Hobby in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110919-mda-nws-modeltrains-005a.JPG
A farm built by Justin Murphy, secretary of the Quad City Model Railroad Club, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Major Art & Hobby in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
