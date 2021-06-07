Monday briefing: Skybridge, Figge damaged in shooting, UT, Rocky graduation photos, and a chance of showers

It's June in the Quad-Cities. That means hot and humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms. And Mother Nature will not disappoint.

A hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with the main threat being lightning.

Afternoon into the early evening scattered thunderstorms also are possible every day through Friday. Most storms are expected to be weak, however a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will become calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.