Monday briefing: Skybridge, Figge damaged in shooting, UT, Rocky graduation photos, and a chance of showers

It's June in the Quad-Cities. That means hot and humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms. And Mother Nature will not disappoint.
A hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with the main threat being lightning.
Afternoon into the early evening scattered thunderstorms also are possible every day through Friday. Most storms are expected to be weak, however a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will become calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m., Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
• 53rd Street road work extends to Northwest Boulevard in Davenport
Beginning today W. 53rd Street between Northwest Boulevard and Gaines Street crews will be making repairs of broken pavement panels, joint, and sidewalk repairs.
Work will begin at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and W. 53rd Street and move east as the project progresses. Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction where repairs occur. Access to W. 53rd Street from side streets may be limited at times.
Repairs are estimated to be complete by late August 2021.
Also in Davenport, Iowa Interstate Railroad will be making track repairs beginning today at Marquette and 5th streets. This will involve a short-term street closures and detours until Thursday.
Trending stories
GOLF: New Fyre Lake superintendent glad to be back 'home'
Davenport North students graduate
Police recover nearly 80 bullet casings after Redstone Parking Ramp shooting
Panhandling surge in Rockford sparks complaints, but 'there is no law for us to enforce'
It's official: Illinois will enter Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11
Today's top news headlines
An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum, Davenport police said in a news release.
The past week in COVID-19 brought news of low new-case counts across the Quad-Cities and a decrease in total cases in Scott County.
Edgar Troche of Moline strolled down Moline’s 5th Avenue, drink in hand, with friend Oscar Raygoza of Silvis, who was nursing a Modelo beer.
Crime, courts and public safety news
The woman accused of shooting a woman to death in the Davenport Chuck E. Cheese claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing hearing. Her sentencing has been delayed as a result.
Judge Henry Latham said he is not comfortable moving forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.
A Davenport man on probation until 2023 for a first-degree theft conviction and awaiting trial on four counts of second-degree robbery has been arrested by Davenport Police on weapons and drug charges.
A Davenport man who was arrested in April for allegedly operating a drug house failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
After dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures in recent weeks, it reminded me about winter gear. While we are all shifting focus to the nice warm summer temps, now is the time to look for deals on cold running gear. Local and online retailers are clearing out inventory of jackets, tights, gloves, and hats for the year. If you need to update or add to your cold weather gear, there is no time like the present to do some searching.
We finally got the good weather we were hoping for! This has allowed us to work on finally making some hay. We couldn’t really ask for nicer hay baling weather – sunny and warm with a nice breeze and low humidity. This is the kind of weather that makes hay dry quickly.
Today's top sports headlines
For its first 15 seasons following its establishment in the 1990-91 school year, the Kewanee High School softball program looked destined for greatness.
The last time that the Riverdale boys' track and field squad captured a conference championship, the school's current athletic director Guy Dierikx was one of the Rams' senior standouts.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries