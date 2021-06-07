 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: Skybridge, Figge damaged in shooting, UT, Rocky graduation photos, and a chance of showers
0 Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Skybridge, Figge damaged in shooting, UT, Rocky graduation photos, and a chance of showers

  • 0
Week ahead

It's June in the Quad-Cities. That means hot and humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms. And Mother Nature will not disappoint.

A hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with the main threat being lightning.

Afternoon into the early evening scattered thunderstorms also are possible every day through Friday. Most storms are expected to be weak, however a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will become calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m., Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

• 53rd Street road work extends to Northwest Boulevard in Davenport

53rd street

Beginning today W. 53rd Street between Northwest Boulevard and Gaines Street crews will be making repairs of broken pavement panels, joint, and sidewalk repairs.

Work will begin at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and W. 53rd Street and move east as the project progresses. Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction where repairs occur. Access to W. 53rd Street from side streets may be limited at times.

Repairs are estimated to be complete by late August 2021.

Also in Davenport, Iowa Interstate Railroad will be making track repairs beginning today at Marquette and 5th streets. This will involve a short-term street closures and detours until Thursday.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

+2
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Path to the Bix

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Path to the Bix

After dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures in recent weeks, it reminded me about winter gear. While we are all shifting focus to the nice warm summer temps, now is the time to look for deals on cold running gear. Local and online retailers are clearing out inventory of jackets, tights, gloves, and hats for the year. If you need to update or add to your cold weather gear, there is no time like the present to do some searching.

Rural Route 4: Good weather for baling hay

Rural Route 4: Good weather for baling hay

We finally got the good weather we were hoping for! This has allowed us to work on finally making some hay. We couldn’t really ask for nicer hay baling weather – sunny and warm with a nice breeze and low humidity. This is the kind of weather that makes hay dry quickly.

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: United Township High School graduation ceremony

+25 
+25 
060521-qc-nws-gradut-024
+25 
+25 
060521-qc-nws-gradut-008
+25 
+25 
060521-qc-nws-gradut-023
+25 
+25 
060521-qc-nws-gradut-004
+25 
+25 
060521-qc-nws-gradut-025

Photos: Rock Island High School graduation ceremony

+43 
+43 
060521-qc-nws-gradri-001
+43 
+43 
060521-qc-nws-gradri-002
+43 
+43 
060521-qc-nws-gradri-003
+43 
+43 
060521-qc-nws-gradri-004
+43 
+43 
060521-qc-nws-gradri-005

Photos: Bettendorf's "Be Downtown" event