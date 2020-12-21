 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation
Monday briefing: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation

NWS:Wind

Say hello to the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter. We're looking at a balmy, but breezy, Monday with  temps in the upper 40s. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS:Outlook

We're looking at increasing clouds today with a high near 46 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 24 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Holiday

An arctic front will bring sharply colder air to the area by Wednesday afternoon. Rain will change to snow with accumulations of up to an inch possible in spots.

The coldest airmass of the season so far will settle into the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. Wind chills may drop as low as 15 below zero.

IOWA ENDURES: Stories of hardship and hope in a single day of the pandemic

3 a.m.
3 a.m.
6 a.m.
6 a.m.
7 a.m.
7 a.m.
8 a.m.
8 a.m.

CL

• The vaccine for COVID-19 arrives and begins to go in arms of Quad-City healthcare workers

• Figge invites reflection on 2020; write a postcard, color a page

• COVID-19 surge hits retail industry

• COVID-19 claims 12 in the Q-C area, vaccine offers hope to front-line health workers

• COVID cases and deaths rise in Quad-Cities

• Woman finds COVID-19 test in Kohl's package

• IOWA ENDURES: Stories of hardship and hope in a single day of the pandemic

• Area's COVID cases and deaths rise while FDA approves Moderna's vaccine

• Illinois reports 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

• Iowa officials report 138 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday

SAU men push another top-ranked NAIA club in loss

SAU men push another top-ranked NAIA club in loss

Finishing a pre-Christmas stretch of four games in seven days with another rugged opponent, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team had the deck stacked against it with two starters sidelined by injuries.

