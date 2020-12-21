Monday briefing: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation

Say hello to the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter. We're looking at a balmy, but breezy, Monday with temps in the upper 40s. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
We're looking at increasing clouds today with a high near 46 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 24 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
An arctic front will bring sharply colder air to the area by Wednesday afternoon. Rain will change to snow with accumulations of up to an inch possible in spots.
The coldest airmass of the season so far will settle into the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. Wind chills may drop as low as 15 below zero.
Trending stories
Today's top news stories
Andrew and Peter Lopez are opening LoPiez Pizza's third location inside Analog Arcade Bar, 1405 5th Ave., Moline, in mid-January.
It was easy for The Rev. Dennis Hatungimana to nominate the Kasaita Kabunze family for the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Bettendorf police have arrested two women in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.
Two people have been charged in the Friday stabbing death of a 64-year-old East Moline man.
The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the death of a resident at The Heritage at 501 W. 3rd St.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
As defined by mindfulness meditation teacher Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn, mindfulness refers to “paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally.”
To say that Brent and Dan Gleason, of Rock Island, decorate for Christmas, is a vast understatement.
Julie Andrews’ voice – as the series’ narrator – is the bait to get you into “Bridgerton,” a new costume drama on Netflix.
Today's sports headlines
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After what was a mostly perfect start full of back-door cuts, 3-pointers and playing in-sync, the No. 13 University of Illinois men's basketball team watched that version of itself disappear.
DEWITT — Class 2A top-ranked West Delaware crowned four champions, including a pin from Carson Petlon in the final match at 285 pounds, to secure the Saber Invitational on Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.
Finishing a pre-Christmas stretch of four games in seven days with another rugged opponent, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team had the deck stacked against it with two starters sidelined by injuries.
Today's top video
Top photo galleries