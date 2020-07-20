Monday briefing: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns, and Rainbow House stays colorful

-
Seasonable weather with a chance of rain pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Nunn won but both fighters walked away happy
Hospital officials are concerned about ICU capacity
The Rainbow House gets to stay colorful. Moline officials have apologized to its owner.
Two convicted Quad-City felons appear Sunday in Scott County Court on gun charges
Photos: Clash of Legends event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
There is gold at the end of the rainbow after all. Taylor Berg will not have to repaint her rainbow house, 1625 9th Ave., Moline.
Nahant Marsh — the wetland in west Davenport that helps reduce Mississippi River flooding by absorbing water and connects people to nature — is getting better at both jobs.
School officials said they were reviewing their next steps following a Friday announcement by the Rock Island Police Department that the Rock Island-Milan School District’s two school resource officer positions will go unfilled for the 2020-2021 school year because of a shortage of officers.
The search for a missing Davenport girl continued Sunday in part of Clinton County.
As COVID-19 cases continued to climb this week, Quad-City hospital CEOs voiced concerns that intensive care units may be full soon. If that happens, elective surgeries would be on hold again, they said.
• White House task force says Iowa should require face masks. Gov. Reynolds says she won't, it's just a 'feel-good' measure.
Want an easier way to serve everyone’s favorite warm weather treat at your summer barbecues? Love trying out daring flavor combinations? Need a new fun food prep project to try with your kids? It’s time to invest in an ice cream maker. Here are some of the best finds for a range of budgets:
Not many plants that come in a wider range of color than the iris. In the past 50 years, thousands of cultivars in various colors, sizes, and forms have been developed.
It doesn’t happen often in sports such as boxing, but it happened Saturday night in an asphalt parking lot in a corner of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
A seventh-inning stretch without fans at Yankee Stadium was far from the oddest happening on the second day of summer exhibitions in the majors.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
