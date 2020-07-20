Monday briefing: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns, and Rainbow House stays colorful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seasonable weather with a chance of rain pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.