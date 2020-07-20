You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns, and Rainbow House stays colorful
Monday briefing: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns, and Rainbow House stays colorful

NWS: Summary

Seasonable weather with a chance of rain pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

No school resource officers for Rock Island-Milan schools

School officials said they were reviewing their next steps following a Friday announcement by the Rock Island Police Department that the Rock Island-Milan School District’s two school resource officer positions will go unfilled for the 2020-2021 school year because of a shortage of officers.

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• MARK-TO-MARKET: Corporate earnings reflect COVID-19 fallout

• Pandemic making handling summer heat more challenging for Quad-Cities

• Deere laying off 82 in Davenport, 35 in Waterloo in early August

• Some Quad-Cities first responders concerned about PPE as pandemic continues

• White House task force says Iowa should require face masks. Gov. Reynolds says she won't, it's just a 'feel-good' measure.

• Quad-Cities Chamber to host in-person, streaming annual celebration Aug. 13

Entertainment and lifestyle news

What's for dinner? Open-faced pizza burgers and more nostalgic comfort food

Open-faced pizza burgers are the nostalgic comfort we need
EatingWell: Chicken dinner, big winner
Basil mashed potatoes: The side dish you didn’t know you needed on your table
9 no-cook summer recipes for when it’s just too way hot out
How to make an icebox cake, the ultimate summer dessert
3 of the best ice cream makers for any budget

Want an easier way to serve everyone’s favorite warm weather treat at your summer barbecues? Love trying out daring flavor combinations? Need a new fun food prep project to try with your kids? It’s time to invest in an ice cream maker. Here are some of the best finds for a range of budgets:

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Clash of legends

Photos: Clash of Legends event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

